The best cheap soundbar deals in the UK for April 2019

Best Cheap Soundbar Deals: Give your TV an audible boost with these top soundbar deals.

If you’ve checked out our Best TV deals guide recently, you’ll know that it’s a great time to buy a new 4K television set. Prices are low and the average quality level is better than ever.

But one thing these svelte, pixel-dense TV sets aren’t so good at compared to their forbears is sound output. By shrinking down so dramatically, modern TVs have lost the physical depth necessary to reproduce rich sound. As a result, the built-in speakers on these TVs tend not to be so great.

Thankfully there’s a simple solution to this conundrum, and it doesn’t involve wiring your TV into your sound system or anything so disruptive. It simply involves buying and plugging in a small self-contained speaker system known as a soundbar.

These elongated devices tend to sit neatly underneath your TV, though they can also be fitted above, if you prefer. The point is you’re getting a sizeable audio boost without the inconvenience of wiring and positioning separate speakers.

Of course, you can add additional speakers and a sub if you so wish. These can often be added wirelessly for an easy surround sound solution.

There are some great soundbar deals out there right now, and we’ve rounded up some of the best below. We’ll be keeping these deals up to date over the coming weeks and months, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Amazon is always a great source of soundbar deals especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member because some deals are exclusive to subscribers. Luckily you can always sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these deals and nab yourself next day delivery.

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

John Lewis not only price matches its competitors but it also gives you 2 year warranties on many of its soundbars to help set it apart.

Best Currys Soundbar Deals

Currys has regular sales event and more often than not include some great discounts on a range of soundbars fit fo every budget.

Best Argos Soundbar Deals

Right now, Argos is a good bet if you want a soundbar for cheap as it’s got some great budget-friendly options. Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.

Best Argos Soundbar Deals LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.

Best eBay Soundbar Deals

Don’t forget about eBay when it comes to a cheap soundbar. Many of the above retailers, and a whole host more, have an eBay store where they can secretly clear out stock for a knockdown price.

Best eBay Soundbar Deals JVC TH-D337B 2.1 Sound Bar This is a low price for a 2.1 soundbar with a meaty 60W sub.

What soundbar is right for you?

Soundbars take the form of stretched-out all-in-one speakers that sit neatly below your TV set. The idea is that you hardly know they’re there, and they can also be mounted on a wall.

While they vary in quality and price, even a bog standard soundbar will represent a step up from your TV’s default speakers, particularly when it comes to volume and bass. More advanced soundbars will also tend to support things like Dolby Atmos and full 7.1 surround sound.

Another form of soundbar is the soundbase, which is essentially a flatter, sturdier example that you sit your TV on top of. It’s a great option when space is at a particular premium.

