The best cheap soundbar deals in the UK for April 2019

If you’ve checked out our Best TV deals guide recently, you’ll know that it’s a great time to buy a new 4K television set. Prices are low and the average quality level is better than ever.
But one thing these svelte, pixel-dense TV sets aren’t so good at compared to their forbears is sound output. By shrinking down so dramatically, modern TVs have lost the physical depth necessary to reproduce rich sound. As a result, the built-in speakers on these TVs tend not to be so great.
Thankfully there’s a simple solution to this conundrum, and it doesn’t involve wiring your TV into your sound system or anything so disruptive. It simply involves buying and plugging in a small self-contained speaker system known as a soundbar.
These elongated devices tend to sit neatly underneath your TV, though they can also be fitted above, if you prefer. The point is you’re getting a sizeable audio boost without the inconvenience of wiring and positioning separate speakers.
Of course, you can add additional speakers and a sub if you so wish. These can often be added wirelessly for an easy surround sound solution.
There are some great soundbar deals out there right now, and we’ve rounded up some of the best below. We’ll be keeping these deals up to date over the coming weeks and months, so be sure to bookmark this page.
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Amazon is always a great source of soundbar deals especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member because some deals are exclusive to subscribers. Luckily you can always sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these deals and nab yourself next day delivery.
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.
Sonos Playbase Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base – White
Sonos Playbase Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base – White
The Sonos Playbase lets you prop your TV on top of it, saving even more space whilst providing a meaty sound boost.
Sony HT-ZF9 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS X Soundbar with High-Resolution Audio, Wi-fi and Subwoofer, Works with Amazon Alexa - Black
Sony HT-ZF9 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS X Soundbar with High-Resolution Audio, Wi-fi and Subwoofer, Works with Amazon Alexa - Black
If you’re after savings on a high-end soundbar, try this. The Sony HT-ZF9 gives you Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, twin HDMI inputs and Bluetooth.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals
John Lewis not only price matches its competitors but it also gives you 2 year warranties on many of its soundbars to help set it apart.
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos' first smart soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
LG SK9Y Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, High Resolution Audio & Chromecast Built-in, Black
LG SK9Y Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, High Resolution Audio & Chromecast Built-in, Black
Like the SK10Y deal, this soundbar comes with a free LG WK7 ThinQ Smart Speaker.
Bose® Solo 5 Sound Bar with Bluetooth
Bose® Solo 5 Sound Bar with Bluetooth
You’ll find this same saving elsewhere on the internet, but not with the same John Lewis 2 year guarantee.
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Currys has regular sales event and more often than not include some great discounts on a range of soundbars fit fo every budget.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
LG SJ4 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
LG SJ4 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
A good price for a solid soundbar and wireless sub combo, with 300W output and high-res audio support.
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS550 2.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS550 2.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
A meaty six-speaker soundbar with High-Res audio, a built-in sub-woofer and Bluetooth. Plus, each purchase comes with six months of free popcorn.
LG SJ8 4.1 Wireless Sound Bar
LG SJ8 4.1 Wireless Sound Bar
Featuring integrated 4.1 sound, a punchy wireless sub, Chromecast compatibility, and an adaptive sound control system that adjusts the balance to suit the output.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals
Right now, Argos is a good bet if you want a soundbar for cheap as it’s got some great budget-friendly options. Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.
Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.
Best eBay Soundbar Deals
Don’t forget about eBay when it comes to a cheap soundbar. Many of the above retailers, and a whole host more, have an eBay store where they can secretly clear out stock for a knockdown price.
JVC TH-D337B 2.1 Sound Bar
JVC TH-D337B 2.1 Sound Bar
This is a low price for a 2.1 soundbar with a meaty 60W sub.
What soundbar is right for you?
Soundbars take the form of stretched-out all-in-one speakers that sit neatly below your TV set. The idea is that you hardly know they’re there, and they can also be mounted on a wall.
While they vary in quality and price, even a bog standard soundbar will represent a step up from your TV’s default speakers, particularly when it comes to volume and bass. More advanced soundbars will also tend to support things like Dolby Atmos and full 7.1 surround sound.
Another form of soundbar is the soundbase, which is essentially a flatter, sturdier example that you sit your TV on top of. It’s a great option when space is at a particular premium.
