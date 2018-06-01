Best E-Reader 2018: The best readers for your books

E-Readers are a great option for any avid reader. The devices let you store entire libraries worth of books on a single, easy to store or carry, device. These are our picks of the best currently available.

How we test e-readers

Before scoring any e-reader, one of our expert reviewers will spend at least a week using it as their primary device. We test the e-reader through reading books, viewing PDFs and testing the battery too.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

Pros:

The bigger screen is great

Audible integration

Waterproof

Cons:

Expensive

Slightly uncomfortable

Amazon’s high-end Kindle is a beautiful device, but you should really only buy one if you really love your books and want the best possible experience. This is because of the price, which sits at £229. Considering the excellent Kindle Paperwhite can be picked up for £109, that doesn’t seem like the best deal.

Nevertheless, the Kindle Oasis remains an excellent device. It’s the only water-resistant Kindle and supports Audible audiobooks on connecting a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones. It also boasts the biggest screen of any Kindle at 7 inches.

That 300ppi display is fantastic, as is the automatic backlight, and there’s an option of 32GB of internal storage if you’re a real audiobook hoarder.

Buy now: Amazon Kindle Oasis for £259.99 / $299.99 from Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Pros:

Feels great

Impressive battery

Responsive display

Cons:

Locked into Amazon

No audio functions

Arguably the best bang-for-buck device in the Kindle portfolio, the Kindle Paperwhite offers fantastic battery life and a crisp 6-inch 300ppi display.

The plastic body is durable – although, sadly, there’s no waterproofing here – and will easily survive being thrown into a busy rucksack without picking up too much damage.

Amazon’s software remains identical across all the devices on this list, which means you get the same interface, no matter how much you spend. Amazon’s ebook store remains the best, and is jammed with special offers and exclusive books.

In addition, there are numerous Prime benefits and even Kindle Unlimited – a Netflix-style service for borrowing books for a monthly fee.

There’s 4GB storage on the Paperwhite, a completely touchscreen interface, and the option of 3G if you require.

Buy now: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for £109.99 / $119.99 from Amazon

Amazon Kindle

Pros:

Durable

Simple design

Great Amazon software

Cons:

No light

It might be the cheapest entry in the Kindle lineup, but there’s nothing wrong with the budget Kindle.

If you’re okay with a screen that doesn’t have a light, then for £59.99 this is the most affordable way to get a Kindle. The 6-inch, 167ppi display is decent and the battery will last the entirety of a two-week summer holiday without the need for a charge.

4GB of internal storage is enough space for thousands of books, and the device is available in the colour options of black or white.

Buy now: Amazon Kindle for £59.99 / $79.99 from Amazon

Kobo Aura H2O

Pros:

Big, sharp screen

Water-resistant

Pocket support

Cons:

Sluggish performance

Battery life isn’t great

If you want to stay away from Amazon and the Kindles, then your only other real option is Kobo. The Kobo Aura H2O costs £149.99, and its biggest advantage over similarly priced Kindles is that it’s water-resistant. This makes it a good choice if you like to read in the bath or by the pool on your summer holidays.

The screen here is big and sharp, but it isn’t as fast as a Kindle – and the bookstore isn’t quite as good either. At least you can load your own book on in the ePub format.

Buy now: Kobo Aura H2O for £149.99 from Argos

Kobo Aura One

Pros:

Water-resistant

Big display

Pocket support

Cons:

Uneven backlight

Kobo’s other currently available reader is the Kobo Aura One, which is in many ways better than the H2O. It retains the water-resistance, sizeable display and durable design – but in a less garish body.

Buy now: Kobo Aura One for £189.99 from Argos

One particularly nifty Kobo feature is the integration with the read-it-later service Pocket. This handy app lets you save online articles to read offline, and it works very well on the Kobo.