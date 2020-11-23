Xbox Series X controller prices plummet in this Black Friday bargain

It’s here – Black Friday 2020 week has arrived and if you’re on the hunt for Xbox Series X deals this one might take your fancy.

Currys PC World’s eBay store currently has an excellent deal on the brand-new controllers for Microsoft’s latest console. Both the white and black models have had £10 chopped from their RRPs, bringing them down to £44.99. That’s an 18% saving, which is excellent considering they’ve only just been released.

Black Controller Deal: Xbox Series X|S controller now just £44.99 (save £10)

White Controller Deal: Xbox Series X|S controller now £44.99 (save £10)

While these work with the new Xbox Series X and Series S, they’re also compatible the Xbox One. The differences over the previous model include a new texture on the back. improved directional pad and a USB-C port. It still runs on AA batteries though, which leads to some impressive battery life.

In our Xbox Series X review, we said (in regards to the controller): “the controller is a small yet worthwhile improvement over the Xbox One peripheral. It feels more comfortable to hold thanks to a textured grip across the back and along the triggers. A share button has also been introduced, making the act of capturing your epic gamer moments far more simple. Those who use rechargeable battery packs will require a USB-C cable, which is now the standard input for the controller. Unfortunately, one isn’t included in the box.”

While this is being sold through eBay, this product is completely new in-box. There is free shipping offered too, and you can choose whether to grab it in black or white. The black version typically ships with the Series X, while the white comes with the cheaper Series S. However they both work fine with each other.

