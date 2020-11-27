An ideal Christmas present for the budding YouTuber in your life, you can now save big on Sony’s ZV-1 vlogging camera – complete with var-angle display.

Sony makes excellent compact cameras and this is the first it has designed that focusses on vlogging. In Amazon’s Black Friday sales event it has chopped an impressive £100 off the dinky shooter, bringing it down to £599.

That’s a nice 14% saving off the £699 RRP and one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen for this camera with it usually sticking very close to that RRP. It was only released a few months and looks like an ideal Christmas gift.

As it’s focussed on the vlogging market, this has some clever tricks to make taking video of yourself much easier. The screen flips out so you can check you’re in focus, there’s an auto bokeh mode for that silky blurred background effect and real time AF tech for keeping you in focus. It shoots 4K and comes with a handy 3-capsule mic and wind shield for blocking out irritating background noise.

You’ve also got a 3-inch display, USB port for charging and it can be used as a webcam if the one on your computer is a little rubbish.

We were very impressed with the Sony ZV-1 when we reviewed it earlier in the year. We had strong praise for its excellent mic, top-tier autofocus and instant bokeh mode. Our review verdict read, “The Sony ZV-1 is a huge leap forward in merging the accessibility of a smartphone and the proficiency of a dedicated camera into one device. It’s not perfect, and we hope to see its overheating issues and convoluted menus resolved in its eventual successor, but as a first attempt, Sony has created the all-in-one device that vloggers have been waiting for.”

