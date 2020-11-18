With Black Friday mere weeks away, we’re already starting to see hefty discounts appear. If you’ve been after a smart Google Assistant speaker that sounds great, this Nest Audio saving is for you.

Currently, Currys has chopped £20 off the Nest Audio speaker’s RRP, bringing the cost down from £89.99 to an impressive £69.99. Considering this is a new product that has only been on shelves for a few months, a price-cut like this is not to be passed up.

You can bag the Nest Audio in a duo of colours – black and chalk – both of which are covered in a nice mesh fabric to help them blend into your home.

This is a smart speaker, so along with playing audio from internet-connected devices like Spotify and YouTube Music, it will respond to commands and answer questions via the Google Assistant. If you already have smart home products, like smart bulbs, you’ll be able to ask the assistant to turn them off.

You can also ask it other questions, like requests for the weather, facts or jokes. Google’s Assistant is certainly one of the best virtual assistants around.

We gave the Google Nest Audio a positive 4/5 star score in our review, saying: “if you’re on the market for a smart speaker then the Google Nest Audio is a solid option. It offers better audio than its predecessor and easily matches its Echo rivals when it comes to smart features.”

Looking at specific comments about sound quality, we said “the Nest Audio is a definite step in the right direction and good enough for most casual listeners. Listening to music at sensible volumes, vocals are clear, and the audio is suitably detailed.” Our reviewer continued, “azz piano keys sound sharp and have a pleasing sparkle. Layered classical arrangements each part of the orchestra held a distinctly separate part of the sound.”

