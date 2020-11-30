Get two Tile Sticker trackers for under £25 this Cyber Monday

Always misplacing your valuables? The Tile Sticker could be just what you need to keep an eye on your things. Get two trackers for just £24.99 when you shop this Cyber Monday on Amazon.

This two-pack of nifty little stick on trackers usually costs £34.99. Amazon has slashed £10 off the Tile Stickers for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to just £24.99 with free delivery. That’s a 29% saving on the iconic tracking devices.

The Tile Sticker is a waterproof tracker with an adhesive back so you can simply stick it on anything you want to track, from laptops to cameras to bikes.

When you misplace an item, all you need to do is open the Tile app on your phone. If the item is within Bluetooth range, you’ll be able to ring the tracker. If it’s further, you can view its last known location on a map. There’s also a community find feature, which allows you to anonymously recruit other Tile users to send location updates from their phones to help you find your lost item.

You can even use your Tile tracker to find your phone by pressing the button on the tracker and making it ring.

The Tile Sticker has a three-year battery life and is compatible with both iOS and Android phones.

We were very impressed with the Tile Sticker’s tracking abilities, awarding it four and a half stars in our review. Adam Speight wrote:

“Tile Sticker fulfils the product’s ambitions as the company’s most unique and adaptable tracker yet. The 3M adhesive means you don’t need to worry about losing the Sticker from wherever you choose to put it – and you can really put it almost anywhere. Creating an even smaller Tile Sticker is possibly the only room for improvement with this remarkable piece of kit”.

Whether you’re looking for a waterproof solution to tracking your valuables, or you just keep losing your remote down the side of the sofa, the Tile Sticker is an incredibly handy little device with tons of applications.

You’ll want to act fast to take advantage of this fantastic Cyber Monday deal, however. Black Friday weekend officially ends tonight so shop now to save £10 and get two Tile Stickers for just £24.99.

