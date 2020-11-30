We weren’t expecting the iPhone 12 mini to get a nice Cyber Monday or Black Friday price cut, however we’ve been proved wrong.

As part of Cyber Monday, Amazon has slashed £20 off the only just released iPhone 12 mini in black bringing the price down to £679. Previously it was £699 and this is the price you’ll pay through Apple.

DEAL: Save £20 on the iPhone 12 mini SIM free from Amazon

The is a SIM free device so you don’t need to sign a long contract and you can just pop your own SIM inside and get going. If you have a 5G SIM and contract even better, as you’ll get faster speeds in certain areas.

The iPhone 12 mini is great, packing a small 5.4-inch display, 2x 12MP cameras, the very fast A14 Bionic chipset and a new design that’s certainly inspired by the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5.

In our glowing 4.5/5 iPhone 12 mini review we said “If you’re looking for an iPhone 12 and think picking up the mini version will save you £100/$100, then I think you’re looking at it wrong. You shouldn’t buy this iPhone because it’s cheaper, you should buy it if you’ve been hankering for a smaller phone and are happy with the sacrifices that come with it. For most people, I still think the regular iPhone 12 is the best buy.”

DEAL: Save £20 on the iPhone 12 mini SIM free from Amazon

During the review we made note of how it was great to see phones return to this size and how Apple managed to shrink the size without sacrificing any of the iPhone 12 features. We were also big fans of the camera which can shoot Dolby Vision HDR video and the lovely new design.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.