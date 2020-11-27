You likely won’t find a PS5 at the full retail price this festive period, let alone see a reduction in prices over Black Friday. However, with all these excellent PS4 games getting significant discounts at Argos that might not be a bad thing.

While a shiny new console is great, that PS4 you’ve already got lying around remains an excellent console with a huge selection of titles to play. With Christmas coming up, now is the perfect time to work your way through some classic Playstation titles you might have missed.

And it looks like Argos is on the same page, as it has reduced a load of PS console exclusive games to some seriously low prices. If you haven’t played any of these, now is an excellent time to rectify that.

Deal: The Last of Us 2 PS4 game (works on PS5) for £24.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Days Gone PS4 (works on PS5) for £13.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Ghost of Tsushima (plays on PS5 with enhanced fps) now £34.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Death Stranding PS4 game (plays on PS5) now £13.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 (plays on PS5) now £13.99 (was £29.99)

Deal: Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (plays on PS5) now £19.99

Our pick of the bunch is certainly The Last of US Part 2. This is not only one of the best games of the year, but one of the best story-driven games we’ve ever played. We’d also highly recommend Spider-Man and Ghost of Tsushima, both of which are lovely to look at and to play.

If you have happened to bag yourself a PS5 then this deal is still fantastic, as all these titles play nice with Sony’s next-gen system thanks to backwards-compatibility. Some titles, like Ghost and Days Gone, have received updates for the new console too, with higher frame rates and extra features.

