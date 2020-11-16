Amazon has slashed £60 off the Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth speaker ahead of Black Friday. This fantastic Christmas present for the music lover in your life is now just £109.95.

The SoundLink Mini II has an RRP of £169.95, meaning you could save yourself a good 35% by shopping today – no code required. Not only is this an eye-catching deal, but it’s also the lowest we’ve seen the speaker fall to on Amazon since its release.

The SoundLink Mini II is a compact wireless speaker, perfect for listening to music wherever you are in the house or outside.

The speaker offers a powerful and detailed sound for its size, with a particularly impressive bass performance. It even includes a multi-function button you can press to answer the phone or talk to your voice assistant.

The SoundLink Mini II is portable at just 5.33cm x 18.08cm x 5.84cm and has a battery life of 12 hours, making it great for taking into the garden or to the park. It also comes with a charging dock, so you can ditch the charging cable.

We were very impressed by this little speaker, awarding it a glowing four and a half out of five stars. In our review, we surmised:

“The Bose SoundLink Mini II is a tricky product to call. It’s a total class act that makes meaningful changes to the original, including tweaks to the sound quality. It also outperforms just about every other wireless speaker in this size and class, delivering deeper, richer bass from a box that has roughly the same-sized drivers as Denon Envaya Mini… however, it’s pricier – and there are now several competent alternatives available at around £90-£100”.

As you can see, our main issue with this speaker in the past has been that there are cheaper alternatives on the market. This deal plummets the price below the £110 mark, allowing us to focus on what we love about the speaker, such as its powerful bass performance.

If you like the sound of the Bose SoundLink Mini II (pun intended), make sure to save 35% by ordering the Bluetooth speaker from Amazon while this incredible deal lasts. Right now, the speaker is just £109.95, down from £169.95.

