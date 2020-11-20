Amazon has slashed 43% off its all-new Echo and Philips Hue bundle

The all-new Echo was announced less than two months ago and it’s already seeing a massive price drop. Shop now on Amazon to save 43% on the 4th generation Echo smart speaker.

This Echo comes bundled with the B22 Philips Hue bulb, making it the perfect Christmas gift for anyone looking to upgrade their abode into a smart home. The price of the package has been reduced from £104.98 to just £59.99, leaving you with a £44.99 saving.

Deal: Get the all-new Amazon Echo and a Philips Hue bulb for £59.99

This is without mentioning the cash you’re saving by opting for the bundle over buying the two devices separately. The Echo would usually cost you £89.99, meaning not only are you saving £30, but you’re also effectively getting a Philips Hue bulb for free.

As if that wasn’t enough, the model we’ve highlighted is the special PRODUCT(RED) edition, which will see £10 of your purchase donated to the charity. That means you’re looked at a discounted bundle and money going towards a good cause – what’s not to love?

The new Echo is Amazon’s 4th generation smart speaker and comes packed with plenty of exciting upgrades. The updated, rounder shape is designed to fit in with your home, with a ring light around the bottom for notifications and physical buttons on the top. Of course, you also have the Alexa voice assistant for hands-free control.

One of the biggest differences between the 4th and the 3rd generation is the addition of the Zigbee hub. Zigbee allows you to add devices to your Echo without the need for additional hubs. This means you won’t need to invest in the Philips Hue Bridge to get the Hue bulb in this package working with voice commands.

The speaker has also seen a major improvement in audio quality, too. The 4th gen Echo has two 0.8-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer, instead of the 3rd gen’s one tweeter for a better stereo effect and increased detail.

We gave the Amazon Echo (4th Generation) a perfect five out of five stars in our review. Homes editor David Ludlow wrote:

“Given what Amazon has crammed into this smart speaker, it’s quite the bargain. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that pound-for-pound, it’s the best overall smart speaker that you can buy. There’s very little to fault here, and the only minor thing I can say is that if you have the old Echo 3rd Generation or Echo Plus 2nd Generation, there’s probably not quite enough to justify for the upgrade. For everyone else, this is a hard speaker to resist”.

This is a fantastic deal on the latest Amazon Echo and the addition of the Zigbee hub allows you to take full advantage of the Philips Hue bulb that comes with it.

