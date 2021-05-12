Best Budget Laptop: Top 5 laptops under £600

Introduction

If you’re looking for the best budget laptop, but unsure of your options, you’ve come to the right place.

We have rounded up the best five budget laptops that our team of experts have reviewed in the past couple years, ranking them based on their scores at the time we reviewed them as well as their current prices. We’ve tested every laptop with both synthetic benchmark tests and real-world use to ensure an accurate view of every machine’s performance.

Everything included on this list is available to buy for under £600/$600. We’ll be frequently updating this list as soon as more budget laptop reviews are published, so keep this page bookmarked and check back later if you can’t find anything to your liking right now.

Whether you’re a student, office worker or simply someone on the lookout for a bargain, check out our picks of the best budget laptops below. And if you’re looking for the absolute best laptops and best gaming laptops, check out our those Best List rankings instead.

How we test Learn more about how we test laptops Every laptop we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key things including build quality, performance, screen quality and battery life.



These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real world checks, such as how well it runs the most frequently used apps.



We also make sure to use every laptop we review as our primary device for at least a week to ensure our review is as accurate as possible.



Reviewer: Ryan Jones

Full review: Surface Laptop Go review

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Trusted Score tr_ Best 2-in-1 budget laptop Pros Very affordable price

Bundled keyboard offers versatility

Superb screen for video content

Excellent battery life Cons Lack of headphone jack

Poor speaker quality

Keyboard is uncomfortably small The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the cheaper options in this list. During testing we found it is a fantastic option for those who want a basic productivity performance. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet also boasts a fantastic battery life and a lovely Full HD display, making it a great value laptop option worth considering.



There is a slight catch, as this isn’t a traditional clamshell laptop but rather a tablet bundled with a keyboard accessory – think iPad with an optional keyboard attachment, but at a far more affordable price point, using ChromeOS instead of iPadOS.



Having a detachable screen means this is a very versatile gadget, allowing you to use it as a tablet for watching YouTube or reading the news, but with the added ability to snap the screen back into its keyboard as soon as you need to do some serious work. We did find the keyboard slightly cramped compared to proper clamshell laptops, but it still does a commendable job. If you’re looking for a 2-in-1 laptop at an affordable price, this is your best bet.



Reviewer: Ryan Jones

Full review: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Honor MagicBook 14 (2020) Trusted Score tr_ Best 14-inch budget laptop Pros Student-friendly premium style

Superb value

Pleasant typing experience

More than capable productivity performance Cons Webcam positioned on keyboard

Below average display The Honor MagicBook 14 (2020) is another Windows 10 laptop that might seem a little pricey for this list. However, its specs are so good that you’re getting incredibly good value for the money, with a AMD Ryzen 5 processor that’s easily fast enough to power through any of your day-to-day productivity tasks.



Unlike the Surface Laptop Go, you’re getting a crystal clear 14-inch matte display here, making it a superb option for watching films, TV and your favourite YouTube channels. During testing we found its screen is not as bright as some other laptop picks, but you’ll need to pay significantly more for better quality.



The MagicBook has also got more storage space than Microsoft’s laptop, making it ideal if you plan on downloading lots of video and don’t want to rely on cloud services for student and office work.



The biggest issue with the Honor MagicBook 14 (2020) is its webcam, as it’s positioned underneath the display and so gives an unflattering view up your nostrils. This is an especially annoying flaw during a time where video calls are the norm. But if you’re willing to look past this issue, the MagicBook is an outrageously good value laptop.



Reviewer: Adam Speight

Full review: Honor MagicBook 14 (2020)

Acer Chromebook 315 Trusted Score Best 15-inch budget Chromebook Pros Affordable price

Big screen for a Chromebook

Smooth performance for a Chromebook

Great selection of ports Cons Poor battery life

Unimpressive keyboard

Heavy build The Acer Chromebook 315 is the most affordable laptop on this list by a considerable margin. It’s a proper Chromebook, which means all apps have to be downloaded through Google’s own store. But thanks to this streamlined software approach, the Acer offers smooth and reliable performance for basic productivity tasks such as web surfing and reading emails.



This laptop also has a large Full HD screen, measuring in at 15.6-inches. A big display not only makes it easier to juggle more web browsers and apps on screen, but also makes it a good option for video streaming.



The downside? It’s a very large and hefty laptop, making it unideal for those who want to port around in a bag frequently. The poor battery life we found during testing only emphasises the idea that this is a laptop best kept rooted to your desk.



But if you want a laptop that’s as cheap as possible, and don’t care about its portability flaws, then the Acer Chromebook 315 is still a decent option to consider.



Reviewer: Ryan Jones

Full review: Acer Chromebook 315

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Trusted Score Most powerful Chromebook with convertible design Pros Pleasant screen

Comfortable, quiet keyboard

Long battery life Cons Value of high-spec models is questionable

Plastic touchpad

Weak speaker The Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 Chromebook is one of the most powerful Chromebooks you can buy, packing Intel’s 10th Generation i5 processor so it can pace through day-to-day tasks.



It’s also flaunting a 2-in-1 design, allowing you to flip into tablet mode for whenever you want to watch a video or scroll through Instagram. Lenovo’s Chromebook also features a fantastic battery life and a comfortable keyboard, making it ideal for student and office goers.



However, at this price, you could argue that you might as well buy a Windows laptop instead. This means the Lenovo is only worth considering if you’re not fussed about the restrictions of ChromeOS.



Reviewer: Andrew Williams

Full review: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

FAQs What is a budget laptop? We’ve deemed a budget laptop to encompass any portable computer that costs less than £600/$600. This could include Chromebooks, Windows laptops or even 2-in-1 convertibles. What is the best budget laptop brand? That’s subjective, especially since two laptops from the same brand can differ significantly in quality. Lenovo has built up a good reputation for budget laptops, while Acer offers a lot of affordable Chromebooks. But we suggest judging each individual laptop on its own merits rather than relying solely on the reputation of a brand. Are budget laptops worth it? It really depends on the laptop. You can find a lot of sub-par systems for less than £600, but there are also some outstandingly good value options at this price point. We suggest reading reviews for any budget laptop you consider purchasing, as specs can’t tell the whole story. What is the best budget laptop for video editing? If video editing is a priority, then you’ll need to increase your budget. Heavy workloads such as video editing will require a beefier performance than what Chromebooks and budget laptops currently offer. The latest MacBook Air is one the best value options for such tasks right now, but you’ll need to pay just shy of a grand for that laptop.



Comparison specifications

‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP CPU Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Front Camera Battery Battery Hours Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Operating System Model Number Model Variants Resolution Refresh Rate Ports GPU RAM Connectivity Colours Display Technology Screen Technology Touch Screen? Convertible? Adjustable length Acer Chromebook 315 £349 $484.13 €402.49 Not Applicable AU$626 Intel Pentium Silver N500 Acer 15.6 mm 64GB Front webcam mAh 12 30 20.30 x 366.4 x 250.5 mm 1.90 g B08CNCRGPX Chrome OS Chromebook CB315-3HT Not Applicable 1920 x 1080 60 Hz 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, microSD, headphone jack Intel UHD Graphics 605 4GB Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi Pure Silver LCD IPS Yes No Not Applicable Honor MagicBook 14 (2020) £549.99 Not Applicable €599.90 Not Applicable Not Applicable AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Honor 14 mm 256GB Pop-up camera 56 Whr Not Applicable 15.9 x 323 x 215 mm 138 kg B085JCJVQX Windows 10 Not Applicable Not Applicable 1920 x 1080 60 Hz 3.5mm jack, 2x USB-A, USB-C, HDMI AMD Radeon Graphics 8GB Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi Space Grey / Mystic Silver LCD IPS No No Not Applicable Lenovo Chromebook Duet £299.99 $229.99 €329 CA$339.99 Not Applicable MediaTek Helio P60T Octa-Core Lenovo 10.1 mm 128GB 2MP 7000 mAh Not Applicable 7.35 x 160 x 240 mm 450 g B08BLH2DHL Chrome OS ZA6F0025GB ZA6F0007GB 1920 x 1200 60 Hz USB-C (Gen 2) ARM G72 MP3 4GB WiFi + Bluetooth 4.2 [‘Ice Blue’, ‘Iron Grey dual tone’] LCD IPS Yes Yes – Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 £529.99 $379.99 Not Applicable CA$514.99 Not Applicable Intel Core i5-10210U Lenovo 13.3 mm 128GB 720p 51 Whr 10 17 x 309.9 x 204.1 mm 1.34 kg B086383HC7 Chrome OS Not Applicable Not Applicable 1920 x 1080 60 Hz 2x USB-C, USB-A, micoSD Card and headphone jack Intel UHD 8GB WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Graphite Grey LCD IPS Yes Yes Not Applicable Surface Laptop Go £549 $549.99 €629 CA$759.99 AU$999 Intel Core i5-1035G1 Microsoft 12.4 mm 64GB 720p HD mAh 13 0 15.69 x 278 x 206 mm 1.11 kg B08HJ2W4HX Windows 10 Home in S mode Not Applicable Not Applicable 1536 x 1024 60 Hz USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack and Surface Connect Intel UHD Graphics 4GB Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 Platinum, Sandstone and Ice Blue LCD IPS Yes No Not Applicable ›

