Best Dell laptops 2020: Top 5 Dell laptops you can buy

What is the best Dell laptop?

While Dell is always at the cutting-edge when it comes to the best ultrabooks on the market, the manufacturer has a great range – from value offerings to gaming systems – so we’ve selected the best Dell laptops you can buy right now.

The Dell XPS range tops best lists year in and year out, but look across the company’s range for devices like its Chromebooks, G-line of laptops and Alienware gaming for quality across the board.

Whether it’s cheap and cheerful or boundary-breaking performance, Dell has something for your needs. We’ve picked out its very best Dell laptops from our reviews to help you decide what system is right for you.

Best Dell ultrabook: Dell XPS 13 (2019)

Best Dell 2-in-1: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Best Dell gaming laptop: Alienware m17

Best Dell Chromebook: Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1

Best budget Dell gaming laptop: Dell G3 15 (2018)



1. Dell XPS 13 (2019)

A top performer across the board

Pros:

Quality design and display

Improved performance and battery life

Webcam moved back to top

Huge range of configurations

Cons:

Still no full-sized SD card reader or USB port

SSD slow at saving data

Screen not ideal for artists

The Dell XPS line has been a serial hitmaker for several years now and the Dell XPS 13 (2019) earned our recommended commendation last year – we expect big things from the 2020 model but the 2019 is still going strong.

While not opting for the metal look of much of its competitions, the Dell XPS 13 has always offered cutting-edge design and the 2019 model is no different. A big qualm with the XPS 13 2018 was the placement of the webcam, the 2019 fixed this and came back with a bang.

Along with a sleek overall design that comes in at just 11.6mm thin, the Dell XPS 13 2019 offers a Full HD and 4K display – with our 4K review model smashing it out of the park in display benchmarks.

The Dell XPS 13 is far from just about its looks too – the ultrabook offers premium performance, great battery life and a wide range of configuration options. A lack of full-size SD card reader and a slower SSD than some competitors were some of the few issues holding back this brilliant device from achieving a perfect score.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 (2019) review

2. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy

Pros:

Gorgeous display and design

Small, lightweight form

Integrated graphics allow for casual gaming

Cons:

Lack of USB-A ports

Gaming performance rarely exceeds 30fps

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) takes everything from the regular XPS 13 and adds another dimension to an already stunning device. Alongside its ability to transform from being a faux-tablet or media player, the 2019 model comes with the latest Ice Lake chip – giving it the best consumer mobile processor Intel has on offer.

Despite the Dell XPS 2-in-1 being able to handle almost any productivity workload you throw at it, Dell has managed to keep it remarkably small and lightweight – making it super easy to chuck in your bag and get stuff done anywhere.

A little nitpick we had with the device was the lack of USB-A ports but Dell just seems to be following a largely industry-wide trend here.

Our review model came with the 4K display and we were blown away by its quality. You won’t be disappointed watching YouTube or Netflix on this – you can even get the odd game in due to the Intel’s 10th Gen integrated graphics.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

3. Alienware m17

A premium gaming laptop that deserves top marks

Pros:

Very fast in all tests

Attractive, sturdy design

A good screen and great speakers

Excellent keyboard

Cons:

Rivals slightly quicker in games

Sometimes pricier than competitors

Mediocre screen contrast

We can’t mention Dell without touching on its gaming offshoot and the phenomenal Alienware m17. Gaming laptops can often be unwieldy and unpleasant looking things but the m17 is a stylish looking device that’s surprisingly light.

While you’ll be impressed by its looks, you’ll have come for its gaming prowess. The Alienware m17 is an excellent performer, offering a range of graphical and processor options to suit your needs.

Alienware devices do often come at a premium and, as such, the m17 does have cheaper and better performing rivals – however, few match its combination of performance and quality design.

Alienware isn’t a company to fall behind and, when RTX graphics cards emerged, the company was swift to add the ray-tracing capable cards to the raft of options available for the m17.

Read our full Alienware m17 review

4. Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1

A Chromebook with the looks of an ultrabook

Pros:

Great build quality

Good display

Excellent battery

Nice, eye-catching design

Cons:

Chrome OS app support is still limited

Speakers are not optimally positioned

Dell was on the Chromebook train long before the recent trend of premium Chrome OS devices from Google and Samsung came along and one of its best is the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1.

Despite the new wave of premium Chromebooks, many think of the devices as ugly and rugged slabs made for surviving belligerent children. However, Chromebooks have long been grown up and Dell’s offering perfectly toes the line with this well-built machine.

There aren’t a whole lot of negatives to a device this competitively priced – especially if you know what you are getting with Chrome OS – however, it’s hard to ignore the limitations that Google’s operating system still has.

The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 looks great and offers all the benefits of a Chrome OS device – speedy and simplistic performance with cracking battery life.

Read our full Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 review

5. Dell G3 15 (2018)

The best Dell laptop for a modest budget

Pros:

Astonishing performance considering the price

Can run almost every PC game in Full HD

Never gets too hot or loud

Long-lasting battery life

Cons:

Sub-par display

Dated design

No Chroma keyboard option

While Alienware offers top-spec gaming performance for Dell fans, the company’s own range of laptops provides gaming options at a more wallet-friendly price point – enter the Dell G3 15 (2018).

This device is a great value offering capable of Full HD gaming at affordable prices. The Dell G3 15 deals with its workloads impressively, rarely getting hot or making noise to wake up the whole house.

Impressive battery life is a big feature of this laptop. Gaming laptops are often battery destroyers but the Dell G3 15 2018 is long-lasting – allowing for gaming on the go.

Those who aren’t a fan of traditional gaming laptop design will be happy with this laptop’s design. The G3 15 has the sleek look of a (slightly thicker) ultrabook rather than an angular gaming machine with a few too many bells and whistles.

Read our full Dell G3 15 (2018) review

