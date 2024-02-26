Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor Pad 9 Review

A great tablet made excellent at this price point

By Lloyd Coombes February 26th 2024 1:21pm
Honor Pad 9
Honor Pad 9 on desk
Honor Pad 9 in hand
Honor Pad 9 camera
Recommended

Verdict

The Honor Pad 9 is a slick tablet with decent performance and a lovely display at a reasonable price. It’s much easier to recommend now the company has buried the hatchet with Google too, marking it an excellent (and more affordable) iPad alternative.

Pros

  • Big 120Hz screen
  • Supports all of Google apps and services
  • Affordable but reasonably powerful
  • Looks great

Cons

  • No fingerprint sensor
  • OLED would’ve been nice
  • Cameras are bang average

Key Features

  • 12.1-inch displayBig display with 2.5K resolution.
  • Android 13Runs with Honor overlay, but access to Google apps is back.
  • Decent performanceThere’s plenty you can do with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip inside, both in terms of work and play.

Introduction

It’s been years since the iPad helped create a wave of enthusiasm for tablets, but its impact continues to be felt.

Why do I mention the iPad when talking about the Honor Pad 9? It’s simple: this tablet is, for many people, a much better deal than the 10th-generation iPad. It’s cheaper, has a bigger display, plenty of power, and, for my money, looks better, too.

Honor’s reparations with Google also mean that Android users will feel right at home. So if you’re not looking to buy an Apple tablet, you may want to consider this instead and save yourself some money.

Design

  • Slender and lightweight design
  • USB-C charging port
  • No fingerprint sensor

Opening the box, it’s hard not to be impressed by how slim the Honor Pad 9 is, as well as its lightweight build that comes in at just 555g. Despite the big display, this is absolutely a tablet you could read a book on or browse the web without needing to set it down when your arms get tired.

Honor Pad 9 edge
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 12.1-inch display is surrounded by uniform bezels all the way around, with the front-facing camera on the horizontal edge which is nice after so many portrait-aligned ones over the years.

The only buttons to be found are on one side, with a volume rocker and a lock/unlock switch. No fingerprint sensor here, though – it’s all facial recognition or passcode.

Honor Pad 9 on desk
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On the bottom, you’ll find a USB-C port flanked by speaker grilles. On the back, the camera is found on the top edge with a circular sensor that’s raised. That means there’s some wobble when using the tablet on a flat surface, as it sort of seesaws around.

It’s a smart-looking tablet though, despite costing less than Apple’s colourful (and arguably cheaper-looking) iPad 10th generation. 

Screen

  • Big 12.1-inch display
  • Fluid 120Hz refresh rate
  • Eight onboard speakers

The Honor Pad 9 steps up last year’s eighth iteration with a 12.1-inch display. I know what you’re thinking, though: a big display on a tablet of this size must come with cut corners, right?

As it happens, the Honor Pad 9 bucks that trend. Yes, it’s an IPS panel, which will bring the price down considerably compared to an OLED tablet, but it’s also a great-looking one that can get impressively bright. Add to that a 2.5K resolution and there’s a lot to like for £300, and that’s before you factor in a 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything feel slick.

Honor Pad 9 in hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My only minor gripe here (aside from the lack of OLED) is the size of the screen bezel. It’s not huge, but it’s noticeable enough to take a little bit of immersion away from watching a movie.

I will say that the speakers are good for highs and mids, but lacking in bass. That’s perhaps unsurprising given the slim design allowing less space for reverberation, but they’re decently nuanced regardless. It does get loud, too, with no fewer than eight speakers onboard.

Cameras

  • Rear 13MP camera sensor
  • Up to 4K video recording
  • 8MP selfie camera

There’s just one 13MP camera on the back of the Honor Pad 9, and it’s about what you’d expect for a mid-range tablet. That is to say, it’ll do in a pinch, but you’ll likely want to grab your phone for anything else.

Honor Pad 9 rear camera
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My biggest issue is how it handles light, with images going from washed-out during daytime, to overly dark in interiors. Again, it’ll do when you need to take something quickly, but otherwise, you’ll want a decent phone snapper.

Video-wise you can grab 4K footage at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps.

On the front, you’ll find an 8MP sensor that performs well in decent light but also seems to show things as a little darker than they are. It also comes with that ‘Beauty filter’ many manufacturers are so keen on, if that’s up your street. It’s also worth noting that the example here was taken with Portrait mode, which is activated by default.

Honor Pad 9 selfie photo
Selfie taken with Honor Pad 9 – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • Smooth performance considering the price
  • Up to 512GB of storage options

Despite the relatively affordable price, the Honor Pad 9’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 does a pretty good job of avoiding cutting corners to keep that price low. It does fall short of the iPad 10th Gen and OnePlus Pad in terms of processing speed, but not to the extent you’d expect considering the price difference.

Multitasking is a breeze, with 8GB of RAM in 128GB and some 256GB models, up to 12GB variants of 256GB and the 512GB tier.

Paired with that big display, I found myself flicking through apps with ease, doing some work and switching to watch videos or play games.

Speaking of games, less demanding, turn-based fare like Marvel Snap played great on the big display, but I was really impressed by how good League of Legends: Wild Rift looked and ran.

Sadly, there’s no expandable storage options, so despite the relatively high baseline of 128GB, you won’t be able to add an SD card to expand it.

Software

  • Runs on Android 13 with Honor overlay
  • Can once again access Google apps and services

The Honor Pad 9 is running Android 13 right out of the box, albeit with Honor’s overlay. I don’t mind it, although I feel the company’s icons feel a little bit ‘kiddy’ with their use of colours.

My only issue with it is that it’s all too easy to swipe up to unlock the tablet only to accidentally move into Honor’s wallpaper switcher. It’s a small nitpick, but it’s worth mentioning.

Other than that, Android 13 is here in all its glory. That may sound like a silly thing to say, but given not long ago Honor and Google weren’t the best of friends, it’s a relief to see basics like the Play Store, Gmail, YouTube, and Drive here.

Battery life

  • Can last for a full working day
  • Faster charging speeds than the iPad

Battery life in the Honor Pad 9 is solid, if unspectacular. You can reasonably expect a few movies on a single charge, particularly with some light management of the screen brightness. I was able to watch YouTube videos for hours, and still have time to play League of Legends: Wild Rift for a few matches afterwards.

In testing, I was able to get pretty much a full working day from a single charge, with more drain as I played more games, or opened multiple apps to do some work. That said, 17% of the battery was depleted from 30 minutes of light gaming, which indicates you wouldn’t be able to keep gaming for more than 6 hours straight.

Sadly, while Honor provides a power adapter in the box, this one was for a US plug. It took 93 minutes to fully recharge the Honor Pad 9. That’s quicker than the latest iPad, by quite the margin too, although it’s bested by the OnePlus Pad which only took 64 minutes for a full charge.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want an iPad alternative that won’t break the bank

For just £/$300, the display here is bigger than an iPad, and it offers more storage to boot.

Buy Now

You want an OLED display

I like the display on the Honor Pad 9, but it’s still an IPS panel so blacks could be darker.

Final Thoughts

The Honor Pad 9 is a great tablet made excellent at this price point. It’s got everything you could possibly need from a budget-friendly Android tablet, while also adding a sizable display with a sharp resolution.

It is missing a number of features from more expensive offerings, such as a fingerprint reader and OLED screen technology. And while the performance was perfectly reasonable for basic tasks, the 10th Gen iPad and OnePlus Pad both proved to be faster in our benchmarks.

That all said, it’s hard to grumble at the Honor Pad 9 at this price, as it’s cheaper than the competition. If you want a great all-round Android tablet at a reasonable price, it’s hard to find better value. But if you’d like to double check other offerings, then make sure to check out our Best Tablet and Best Cheap Tablet guides.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly test every product we review. We use industry-standard tests in order to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever accept money to review a product. Tell us what you think – Send your emails to the Editor.

Used for at least a week

Benchmarked with standard industry tools

Tested the battery life

FAQs

What version of Android does the Honor Pad 9 use?

The Honor Pad 9 is based on the Android 13 operating system, with a skin of Magic OS 7.2.

How much is the Honor Pad 9?

The Honor Pad 9 has a starting price of £299.99.

Trusted Reviews test data

Geekbench 6 single core
Geekbench 6 multi core
GFXBench – Aztec Ruins
GFXBench – Car Chase
Honor Pad 9
946
2798
8.0 fps
12 fps

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Honor Pad 9
£299.99
Honor
12.1 inches
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
13MP
8MP
Yes
No
8300 mAh
180.1 x 7 x 278.2 MM
555 G
B0CST8ZHBC
Android 13
2023
26/02/2024
1600 x 2560
120 Hz
USB-C
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
12GB, 8GB
Gray, Blue, White
Lloyd Coombes
By Lloyd Coombes

Lloyd is a freelance contributor for Trusted Reviews, and his work can be seen across the internet with pieces about tech, fitness, and gaming. He’s also Editor in Chief for GGRecon.com, and in his fr…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

