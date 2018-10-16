Best Game Consoles: The greatest hardware you can buy right now

Console gaming is arguably bigger than ever right now. There are plenty of platforms available to purchase, each of which boast a worthwhile library of exclusive titles and cool technological benefits.

Whether you’re after a system that supports 4K resolutions and vibrant HDR or one that can played whenever you like on the go, Trusted Reviews has compiled the very best game consoles you can pick up right now.

Xbox One X

Retail Price: £449.99

Microsoft’s 4K juggernaut is the most powerful piece of console hardware on the market right now, beating out Sony’s PS4 Pro with a significant power advantage. Boasting a tasty six teraflops of computing power and 12GB of GDDR5 memory, the Xbox One X is capable of running even the most demanding of modern titles at 4K without sacrificing performance.

In terms of exclusive titles, there’s a couple of gems on the platform, but Microsoft has been sadly lacking in this department in recent months. However, there’s still plenty of excellent stuff to sink your teeth into. Recent updates have made Sea of Thieves into an alluring multiplayer venture, while Forza Horizon 4 is simply one of the best driving games we’ve played in quite some time.

The likes of Crackdown 3 and the long-rumoured Fable 4 hint at an exciting future for the platform. It’s also worth noting that Microsoft has been on a spending spree as of late, acquiring plenty of studios as new first-party talent. When the Xbox Two rolls around, we’ll be in for some big surprises.

PS4 Pro

Retail Price: £349.99

While somewhat less powerful than Microsoft’s 4K console, the PS4 Pro is still a demonstrable leap over the base console in terms of potential visuals and performance. You’ve also got Boost Mode, an optional feature which enhances games and applications not officially patched to implement PS4 Pro support. It’s not perfect, but still an excellent bonus for Pro owners.

However, the majority of titles have either been updated since release to support the Pro or simply launch with such capabilities. Players can normally expect an upscaled checkerboard resolution or a native image, both of which manage to look wonderful on the right display. Plenty of games, primarily first-party, also support high-dynamic range nowadays.

Some of our top implementations include Horizon Zero Dawn, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Uncharted Lost Legacy. If you’re a 1080p gamer, you’ll still receive a bunch of nice benefits with PS4 Pro, including the aforementioned performance improvements. A recent firmware update also introduced the ability to supersample titles at a system level, making all games look smoother than ever.

Nintendo Switch

Retail Price: £279.99

This hybrid console has had a spectacular life so far, releasing a library of titles in its first year so impressive that many systems wouldn’t even dream of such brilliance. Things have slowed down since then, but there’s still plenty of things to look forward to on Nintendo Switch as we continue our way through 2018.

Having the ability to play it both at home in docked mode and anywhere else in the world as a portable, the Switch has a charm that only strictly handheld systems can replicate. It’s somewhat magical, providing players with a complete console experience with little to no compromise. Certain things even perform better when played on the go.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are just a few of the stellar exclusives available on the platform right now, and there’s more on the way in the form of Metroid Prime 4 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. And let’s not forget about the oodles of indie darlings like Stardew Valley and Dead Cells.

Rumours are astir that Nintendo will be introducing a new Switch iteration in 2019, but for now, this is hardware still well worth your time. Check out our best and upcoming Nintendo Switch games to see everything that’s worth playing and on the horizon.

Nintendo 3DS

Retail Price: Depends on Model

Despite falling out of the portable limelight after the Nintendo Switch launch, the 3DS is still a fantastic handheld system with an outstanding library of titles. Having been out in the wild for over half a decade, there’s dozens upon dozens of great experiences to be found on the system, many of which can be snapped up on the cheap.

Recent additions include WarioWare Gold and a fully-fledged port of Luigi’s Mansion! There’s several different models of the console to consider as well, each with their own advantages. The New 2DS XL lacks the beloved 3D effect, but boasts a larger screen and the increased processing power of later iterations. The New 3DS, on the other hand, boasts a smaller form factor and the ability to swap out a range of nifty faceplates.

And let’s not forget about Virtual Console, a feature which is yet to be properly adopted on Nintendo Switch. So, unless you’re sporting an emulator, this is the best place to access a bunch of classic Nintendo gems. Granted, having to buy games you might’ve already purchased on other platforms is a shame, but the asking price isn’t too outrageous.

