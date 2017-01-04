The Xbox Scorpio and PS4 Pro mark a shift in console gaming. Sony and Microsoft have change the rules on console upgrades, and both companies are going in very different directions. Sony has been at pains to explain this is not the beginning of a new console generation, nor a "blurring of the lines" between generations. Whereas Microsoft has pretty much stated outright it sees Project Scorpio as the beginning of the end of console life cycles.
But which machine has more power under the hood? Michael Passingham takes a look.
Watch: What we know about Xbox Scorpio
The rise of virtual reality and 4K televisions have forced Sony and Microsoft into a strange position, leading them to develop new console iterations built for such technologies.
We’ve compiled everything we know so far about both systems including all the specs, prices and games confirmed thus far.
Project Scorpio isn’t expected until Winter 2017 while the PS4 Pro is out now.
Xbox Scorpio vs PS4 Pro – Processor
Xbox Scorpio: 8-core, unkown clock speed
PS4 Pro: 8-core, 2.13GHz clock speed
Because we don't know much about the Xbox Scorpio, it's hard to know the two will compare, aside from the fact that the Scorpio, coming a year after the Pro, will end up with a newer, more powerful chip.
From the sounds of it, Sony's PS4 Pro is using the same or a very similar chip found in the standard PS4 with a slight boost to clock speed. The Pro now runs at an impressive 2.13GHz, a decent improvement over the original model's 1.6.
Xbox Scorpio vs PS4 Pro – GPU & Memory Bandwidth
Xbox Scorpio: 6 TFLOPS, 320GBGB/s, unknown amount and type
PS4 Pro: 4.12 TFLOPS, 8GB GDDR5, 218 GB/s
Graphics memory is the one of only two places we can make direct comparisons for the time being.
The Xbox Scorpio will likely have 8GB of graphics memory (we don’t know this for a fact, but it’s the bare minimum we’d expect) while the Pro will also has 8GB with an additional 1GB of ram set aside for background processes.
In terms of memory bandwidth, which is super important when it comes to 4K and VR, the Scorpio appears to dominate the PS4 Pro with 320GB/s of bandwidth against 218GB/S.
That 320GB/s figure on the Scorpio is intriguing: it's the same bandwidth as Nvidia’s top-end GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card for PCs, which uses GDDR5X memory instead of GDDR5.
It’s quite possible there will be a gulf in memory tech between the two consoles, with the Scorpio getting faster GDDR5X with the Pro stuck on GDDR5. Of course, this is all subject to change.
Watch: Nvidia GTX 1080 review
The other specification we can make direct comparisons with is the GPU’s floating point operations per second (TFLOPS). This is the most basic way of measuring pure performance but, as we’ll see, it won’t tell the whole story.
The Xbox Scorpio will be capable of 6TFLOPs while the Pro is will get 4.2TFLOPS. For the tech-savvy among us, that’s roughly the difference between a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 and a previous-generation GTX 970. We’ll know more once the final specs are revealed, and how much of a difference there really is between the PS4 Pro and Scorpio.
For VR, it helps that the PSVR has just one screen, reducing the processing requirements compared to the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive with their two, high resolution screens. If, as some have speculated, the Xbox supports Oculus for VR, the Scorpio's extra power will help immensely.
Watch: HTC Vive vs Oculus Rift
Summary
No matter which way you slice it, PS4 Pro and Project Scorpio are poised to be vastly different systems. Sony and Microsoft are keen to tackle 4K and VR as both mediums move into the limelight in the coming months.
PS4 Pro won't revolutionise the way we play game's on Sony's system, but it will ensure they look and perform far better than ever before. Xbox Scorpio, on other hand, promises to be an entirely new system that still remains faithful to the Xbox One. How this will come to pass, remains a mystery.
If you’re waiting on a console to competently run virtual reality, however, it might be wiser to invest in a gaming PC.
IToldYouSoAlready
November 2, 2016, 9:29 am
It's simple. Buy the PS4 Pro now and then buy the Xbox One Scorpio next year. That's what I plan to do. I wasn't impressed with PSVR when I was given a try, it's great for short periods, but the quality is not as hot as it should be, even Sony admits that, but it will be great watching the grannies trying out PSVR at Christmas time, my kids will just love that!
I love competition, I love tech.
BTW Sony: I'm disappointed the PS4 Pro doesn't have a 4K BluRay player, I'll have to keep using my Xbox One S for that.
Ian
November 2, 2016, 3:26 pm
PS4 Pro not having a 4K UHD is mind blowing considering it's being pushed as a "4K Device" fact of the matter is, not every consumer is gonna have internet fast enough to stream 4K content. What people need to realize is that the Xbox One of today isn't the same Xbox One of 2013. They've made real leaps and bounds to regain consumer confidence and the Xbox One of today is just awesome.
Alex Walsh
November 2, 2016, 4:21 pm
The switch to x86 architecture will at least ensure backwards compatibility whenever a new machine launches- going forwards a new console is simply going to be an upgrade version of whatever it replaces.
The Xbox One S is the machine that MS needed to release (okay, without the UHD BD) back in 2013 really. It's a much better machine than it was at launch.
Jeff Wulf
November 3, 2016, 5:47 pm
Not a great article. I read a more complete one a few days back where the guy behind the sony architecture listed great details not mentioned here: and scorpio is so far down the road that EVERYTHING is a guess. Saying things like "it's the least we can expect" just cements the idea that this article is one big guess: not a comparison at all.
shxtlord
November 3, 2016, 11:04 pm
That's because they changed everything the Xbone was intended to be. Not exactly confidence inspiring.
michael andrews
November 4, 2016, 12:55 pm
Did I mention the Wang2018 console I'll be releasing in 2018 with a 12Tflop GPU and built in VR headset. I can make up specs of imaginary consoles and compare them to a real product too.
Ton
November 4, 2016, 12:57 pm
well no, at that time it was not possible, the specs we are talking about were not doable in a 28nm chip, if you look at the S model with a 14nm chip you see the massive difference in power use which allows a much smaller case or in the case of scorpio a much more powerfull machine while still using lesse power
Ton
November 4, 2016, 1:01 pm
true and 4k streaming will never look as good as uhd br just as full hd streams dont look as good as regular br.
i think it is a mistake made by sony, they bought into the uhd br will be a high end product in the 500plus price range, but with millions of uhd br capable xbox one s players that might not be the case.
Ed
November 4, 2016, 4:35 pm
So with the One S you have 4k Blue Ray player but games run at 720p priorities I guess.
Jason Crouse
November 5, 2016, 6:26 am
I really wish sony or ms would dump amd and start going with intel processing and nivida graphics. And Microsoft putting a full blown operating system to support 3rd party apps.
Holeybartender
November 6, 2016, 12:33 am
Up until a few months ago they didn't even make a UHD player,it was all 4k upscalers and streaming. Not that mind blowing,dude. The only 4k content was digital when the Pro was being made,hence the absence of a UHD player. I was surprised that the Pro was announced so soon for November until I saw that there was no UHD player and it made perfect sense. If it released next year like I guessed I'm sure it would have one.
Xbox One of today is the same underpowered gaming console its ever been. Ooo it plays 4k movies but still games like crap.
Holeybartender
November 6, 2016, 12:37 am
PSVR is in it's infancy,wait until the second or third iteration before brushing it aside.
Ian
November 6, 2016, 2:56 pm
Oh ... you mean the DRM? It's funny, because a week after PS4 launched, Sony changed there Terms of Service to allow them to implement DRM if they saw fit. Now that she's not inspiring. Especially with their vision of 4K Streaming on the PS4 Pro.
Alex Walsh
November 7, 2016, 8:25 am
I'd agree with you if I didn't have a PS4, with an integrated PSU and slightly higher clocked components than the original Xbox One at launch, which is still smaller than the S .
Ton
November 7, 2016, 10:14 am
true lets just say they could not
Alex Walsh
November 7, 2016, 10:17 am
IMHO, it was probably a conscious decision to avoid the whole RROD experience they had with the 360. Lots and lots of space and cooling, an over engineered solution to the reliability issues that dogged early 360s.
I'd have been fine with it if I could have put the XBO vertical, but since I couldn't, it wouldn't fit in to my AV unit so it lives in the kids playroom instead :)
Ton
November 7, 2016, 12:17 pm
yes, they did put in a few extra bits but that should not have been an issue, must say i have had the one s in my hands, they had a really good deal with fifa 17 included and for that price inc the uhd br player
shxtlord
November 7, 2016, 11:18 pm
No, I don't mean the DRM.
Alana
November 10, 2016, 8:13 pm
By the time Scorpio rolls out, the 'console war' will be over. The likes of Tomb Raider have already ensured that MS won't be getting any 3rd party exclusives again. You'd have thought they would have at least given the S a tiny power boost to get it to 1080p gaming...
Aryan Singh
November 12, 2016, 12:39 am
I think ms is just going for raw power in the Project Scorpio
Jay Mcfly
December 1, 2016, 10:33 am
Would drive the costs up for no good reason. AMD makes good stuff for an affordable price. Nvidia is for PC and mobile nowadays. Intel sucks at making graphics cores on their integrated CPUs so it only makes sense to use AMD. You'll never see a console with a separate CPU and GPU again.
Michael Oresteen
December 12, 2016, 2:44 pm
The amount of RAM in the Scorpio CAN in fact be speculated from the picture MS released - shows 12 modules surrounding the SOC - not 8.