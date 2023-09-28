Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: TV and Audio winners

It’s been another strong year for TV and audio products, with the big guns and the smaller brands all producing some impressive kit.

To celebrate, we’ve listed all the shortlists for the TV and audio categories below, revealing which products won in each category. Categories range from ‘best TV’ to ‘best Dolby Atmos soundbar’, encompassing the wide range of products that we’ve tested over the past 12-months.

So without further ado, here are all the Trusted Reviews Awards 2023 winners in the TV and audio categories.

Best TV

Panasonic TX-55MZ2000

With a new Micro Lens Array panel, the MZ2000 achieves an even higher brightness level than previous models, and combined with Panasonic’s excellent colour tuning, produces excellent image quality, alongside a sound system that’s one of the best for flatscreen TVs.

You can see the best TV shortlist below

Best HDR TV

Panasonic TX-65MZ1500

Another category, another winner for Panasonic. This category was filled with accomplished performers but the Panasonic edged it with its superlative out of the box HDR performance.

You can see the best HDR TV shortlist below

Best Affordable TV

TCL 55RC630K Roku TV

The best Roku TV we’ve come across so far with impressive picture quality for its price point and a sound performance that’s better than we expected. This packs a lot of value and performance for its asking price.

You can see the best affordable TV shortlist below

Best Projector

Sony VPL-XW7000ES

Sony’s premium projector is an expensive one but it boasts a genuinely impressive HDR image for a projector, producing bright and pin-sharp pictures that will have any cinephile impressed.

You can see the best projector shortlist below

Best Portable Projector

XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro

The best projector for those to want something to take with them on the move, the XGIMI improves on the picture and sound quality of its predecessor, making it the ultimate take-everywhere projector.

You can see the best portable projector shortlist below

Best Video Streamer

Apple TV 4K (2022)

The previous model was already excellent, and the latest iteration of the Apple TV 4K edges it into five-star territory, it offers a fantastic performance even for those who don’t have an iPhone.

You can see the best video streamer shortlist below

Best Video Streaming Service

Disney Plus

Another successful year for Disney Plus in a keenly competitive category, largely thanks to an increasing amount of fine original content to keep the service ticking over.

Sign up here

You can see the best video streaming service shortlist below

Disney Plus

Apple TV Plus

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar Winner

Samsung HW-Q990C

Small tweaks to an already compelling Dolby Atmos soundbar system has seen Samsung capture our best Atmos soundbar award for its impressive HW-Q990C. Easily one of the best Dolby Atmos systems available.

You can see the best Dolby Atmos soundbar shortlist below.

Best Budget Soundbar winner

Yamaha SR-C30A

Cheap doesn’t have to mean settling for less, as this effort from Yamaha shows. The SR-C30A is great at making your TV sound better for an affordable price.

You can see the best budget soundbar shortlist below.

Best Wireless Speaker Winner

Bluesound Pulse M

A great-looking and excellent sounding wireless speaker from Bluesound, the Pulse M is graced with both style and substance with its rich, lively audio performance.

You can see the best wireless speaker shortlist below.

Best Outdoor Speaker Winner

JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi

Yet another stellar entry in a long line of excellent speakers from JBL, the Charge 5 Wi-Fi adds Wi-Fi support and puts in an audio performance that is leaps and bounds better than its predecessor.

You can see the best outdoor speaker shortlist below.

Best Multi-Room Speaker Winner

Sonos Era 100

A new era for Sonos’ wireless speaker range begins in some style with the Era 100. With better bass performance and a wider soundfield, this is a great option for parties in the home.

You can see the best multi-room speaker shortlist below.

Best Stereo Speaker Winner

Q Acoustics 5020

Q Acoustics is the master of deciphering what makes a stereo speaker sound great, and the 5020 is another rich and musical performer from the UK-based brand.

You can see the best stereo speaker shortlist below.

Best Headphones Winner

Sony WF-1000XM5

A true wireless that betters its predecessor with improved noise-cancellation and a clearer, more detailed audio performance. Among the smartest and feature-rich earbuds you’ll find.

You can see the best headphones shortlist below.

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones Winner

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The competition was tight, but Bose wins out with its fabulous noise-cancellation performance. If you want to shut the world out then QuietComfort Earbuds II are the best earphones to achieve that.

You can see the best noise cancelling headphones shortlist below.

Best Affordable Headphones Winner

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC

A tough category with many worthy winners but the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC tipped the others with good audio performance, strong noise-cancellation, and flagship features for an unbelievable price. Tremendous value.

You can see the best affordable headphones shortlist below.

Best True Wireless Winner

Sony WF-1000XM5

The WF-1000XM5 notches its second win, beating a strong field with its impressive all-round performance.

You can see the best true wireless shortlist below.

Best Sports Headphones Winner

Sivga S01

Perhaps a surprise choice but the Sivga S01 snag the win for producing an impressive performance at an affordable price point.

You can see the best headphones shortlist below.

Best Wired Headphones Winner

FiiO FT3

FiiO’s FT3 wired headphones take the win with their engaging and enjoyable audio performance that’s worthy of your attention.

You can see the best wired headphone shortlist below.

Best DAC Winner

iFi xDSD Gryphon

iFi is far from iffy with its xDSD Gryphon offering more functionality than its users will probably ever need and a sublime audio performance to boot.

You can see the best DAC shortlist below.

Best Music Streamer Winner

Cambridge Audio MXN10

A well specified music streamer that’s compactly built to slot easily into your hi-fi set-up, plus it boasts an eloquent sound. It’s the right product, at the right time and at the right price.

You can see the best music streamer shortlist below.

Best Portable Music Player Winner

Astell & Kern Aultima SP3000

Unarguably expensive, but the SP3000 boasts a hugely impressive performance. Astell & Kern’s player is for those who enjoy and can afford luxury products.

You can see the best portable music player winner below.

Best Hi-Fi System Winner

FiiO R7

Another win for FiiO with this very versatile hi-fi system that’s an amplifier, streamer and mini-hi-fi system all rolled into one at a very desirable price.

You can see the best system winner shortlist below.

Best Radio Winner

Revo SuperConnect Stereo

Revo adds stereo sound to the SuperConnect and trumps the competition with a product that’s as much a hi-fi system as it is a radio.

You can see the best radio shortlist below.