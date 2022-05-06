Trusted Recommends: A camera, gaming laptop and a microwave all impress

Once again, it’s been a busy week at Trusted Reviews as we’ve reviewed numerous gadgets, ranging from a microwave with a built-in grill to a camera that can shoot breath-taking videos.

This week, 15 products attained a four-star rating or higher, which means they were awarded with a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. So in order to celebrate these top-scoring products, we’ve listed them all here so you don’t need to go scouring the web.

So without further delay, here are all of very best gadgets and applications that we’ve reviewed this week.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Panasonic Lumix GH6

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 is one of the best cameras we’ve ever reviewed for video capture. It’s capable of shooting in a 5.7K resolution, has effective image stabilization and packs a truly astonishing range of video modes. We also found it to have excellent handling and controls.

During testing, we did notice some slightly irritating autofocus quirks, but that’s a minor blemish on an otherwise world class camera. If you’re looking for a high-end compact camera for video capture, this is one of your best options.

Score: 5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of our favourite options to give your TV access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Despite supporting a 4K resolution and the likes of HDR10 and Dolby Vision, it’s available for a very reasonable price.

There’s also a superb range of features here too, with the bundled remorse and voice integration making it easier to search for TV shows and movies, while support for AirPlay enables you to cast content from iOS devices.

Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Lenovo Legion 5 (Advantage Edition)

The standout feature of the Lenovo Legion 5 (Advantage Edition) gaming laptop is that it features both an AMD CPU and AMD GPU, which is surprisingly uncommon. We were impressed with the performance, with this laptop capable of hitting over 60 frames per second for games such as Borderlands 3 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Despite being more affordable than most gaming laptops, we were also impressed by the sleek design and 165Hz Full HD display. Our only major bugbears were its cumbersome weight and the underwhelming screen quality when compared to more premium machines.

Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Shure AONIC Free

True Wireless headphones are becoming more popular by the minute, and the Shure AONIC Free are one of our favourites. It flaunts clear, detailed and dynamic sound, while the design helps to block out background noise so you can hear your music above the squeaky train wheels.

The Shure AONIC Free are a little underwhelming when it comes to battery life and features, but the audio and call quality is so good here that we’re sure audiophiles will be happy to look past its shortcomings.

Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Hotpoint MWH 26321 MB

The Hotpoint MWH 26321 MB proves that microwaves can have far more potential than simply heating up leftover food, with some impressive features such as a built-in grill, Bread Defrost programme and an Auto Clean function that sorts the dirty work for you.

Some of its auto programmes also come with recipes, but they’re poorly written with plenty of typos, so you’re probably best off sticking with BBC Good Food instead. But with so many features stuffed inside this microwave, we still reckon it’s a very good buy.

Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Hulu

Hulu is a streaming service in a similar vein to Netflix, featuring Rick & Morty, Modern Family, The Walking Dead, Family Guy, Ru Paul’s Drag Race and plenty more. It’s surprisingly cheap compared to rivals, especially if you opt for the ‘With Ads’ tier or bundle it with other offerings from Disney.

Unfortunately, Hulu is currently only available in the US right now, so those in the UK and Europe won’t be able to access it. But if you do live in the United States and want a cost-effective streaming service, Hulu is among the best.

Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Garmin Vivosmart 5

The Vivosmart 5 is an entry-level wearable from Garmin, the company behind some of the best fitness trackers we’ve tested.

Featuring a nicely unassuming band design, the wearable impressed during testing offering a significantly more developed amount of post-workout data than its main rivals. This makes it a great choice for any newbie or casual gym goer looking to take their workout to the next level.

Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Adidas FWD-02 Sport

The Adidas FWD-02 Sport are a pair of True Wireless in-ear headphones that have been designed with runners in mind. They feature IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance, while the wingtips ensure a secure fit in your ear to prevent them falling out mid jog.

Audio quality is fantastic too, offering a versatile performance and good bass definition. There’s no noise cancelling here, but that may not be a flaw if you want to make sure you can hear incoming cars. And while we would like additional features, it’s hard to argue with the fair price.

Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK

A good cup of coffee or tea in the morning can do wonders for your mood, so we can’t recommend this kettle highly enough. Unlike the standard fare you’ll find in supermarkets, this Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle offers multiple temperature settings so you can make the perfect brew.

The low minimum boil level also ensures you can make a single cup of tea without heating excess water, which is handy if you want to drive down those energy bills. The design is a bit bland, while the beeps can get annoying, but it’s hard to get mad at a kettle that will enhance your mornings with its great range of features.

Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Lypertek PurePlay Z5 ANC

The Lypertek PurePlay Z5 ANC are a pair of true wireless headphones that pack excellent features such as Active Noise Cancellation, which helps to block out background noise so you can focus solely on your Spotify playlists.

We found them to have a tonally balanced audio performance and a comfortable fit that easily justifies the price. It’s a pity that the battery life suffers so much with ANC activated, and we also encountered some niggling issues during calls, but the Lypertek remains some of the best True Wireless headphones we’ve tested yet.

Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Poco X4 Pro

This affordable handset is great value for money, costing less than £250 but offering an excellent screen, a very capable main camera, and strong battery life for that reasonable price.

On the other hand, the design is rather tacky, and the processing performance isn’t that impressive.

Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Kenwood Multipro Express Weigh+ FDM71.960SS food processor

This Kenwood food processor excels at chopping, slicing and dicing, and comes bundled with a spatula, dual whisk and a weighing tray.

Its glass design and large capacity make it an ideal option for making soups, although its lack of power compared to rival standalone blenders mean it may not be a good buy for frequent smoothies and icy drinks.

Score: 4.5/5

Mullvad VPN

Mullad VPN offers one of the most affordable subscriptions, and allows you to pay monthly rather than forcing you to commit to a long-term contract. The company’s use of RAMdisk servers means there’s no way for people to be snooping on your private data, while our tests showed it to be one of the speediest VPNs around.

The biggest issue here is that Mullvad can’t be used when using streaming services, although its support for split tunnelling does at least mean you won’t have to manually deactivate the VPN every time you use Netflix.

Score: 4.5/5

Private Internet Access VPN

Private Internet Access is one of the most affordable VPN options out there, allowing you to surf the web with peace of mind that your private data is safe from prying eyes. A subscription enables you to use the VPN on up to 10 different devices, and there’s multi-platform support for the likes of Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS.

It also has a good range of features, including a VPN kill switch and ad-tracker blockers. Sadly, speeds are underwhelming, especially if you opt for an endpoint in the US. But this is nevertheless a great VPN option, especially if you want a cheap subscription.

Score: 4/5

VyprVPN

If you want to be able to speed through the web while using a VPN, then VyperVPN is one of our top recommendations. It was one of the fastest VPNs in our recent group test, and also has excellent security features.

The no-logging policy means you can be confident your data won’t fall into the hands of a third party, while having endpoints in 70 different countries gives you an incredible amount of flexibility. You do have to pay a fair whack for this VPN, but it’s arguably justified by its secure and speedy connection.

Score: 4/5

Buy VyperVPN for £47 (three-year subscription)