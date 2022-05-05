Verdict

Offering the option to boil just 250ml, the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK can efficiently deliver hot water for one, while the competition’s minimum is usually twice this amount. With preset and manual temperature controls, the kettle is supremely flexible, allowing tea and coffee lovers to brew their drinks at the correct temperature. The KT200UK doesn’t sport the most striking of looks, though.

Key Features Type This is a cordless jug kettle, available in matte black or stainless steel

Temperatures Preset temperatures for teas, coffees and boiling water, plus you can manually set the temperature in 5ºC increments

Energy use This is a 3kW kettle, but its minimum boil of 250ml means that you can boil water for just one cup

Introduction

Displaying the company’s usual attention to detail, the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK is no regular kettle. Offering multiple temperature options, it’s designed to cater to all your hot-drink needs. And its one-cup minimum fill means it has this kettle has the ability to be more efficient than much of the competition, too.

Design and features

Not quite as attractive as some of the competition

Easy-to-read fill levels

Removable limescale filter

The Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK is the company’s first kettle. Available in black, as I have here, or in stainless steel (the KT201UK), it’s a traditional jug kettle. It’s neat and smart – but, perhaps, lacks that bit of design flair as shown off by the Smeg KLF04.

However, the areas in which this kettle isn’t found wanting are quality and features. With its minimum fill level of 250ml, the KT200UK can boil water for just a single cup of coffee or tea. Given that much of the competition has a minimum fill of 500ml, you can save some money with the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle by simply boiling the water you need.

Hats off to Ninja for making the markings on the rear of the appliance easy to read, too. I found this kettle easy to fill to exactly the right level.

Note that the outside markings don’t display a 250ml mark, but it’s present on the inside, with a clear plastic tab that protrudes to indicate that level. The maximum capacity of 1.7-litres is marked both on the outside and on the inside of the kettle.

Unlike much of the competition, this Ninja kettle offers heating to multiple temperatures. For ease, the most common are marked: 60ºC, 70 ºC, 80 ºC and 90 ºC for speciality teas; 95 ºC for coffee; and 100 ºC for boiling. In addition, there are controls to manually change the temperature in 5ºC increments.

The LCD screen shows the set temperature, but once the kettle has finished heating, it also shows the current temperature of the water. This proved helpful, as I could see at a glance if the water was hot enough to use and so didn’t need to reboil the contents as often as I would have with other kettles.

There’s a keep-warm feature (Hold Temp), too, which will maintain the water temperature you’ve set for up to 30 minutes. There is some temperature variance for energy efficiency: if you boil the kettle, the Hold Temp maintains a temperature of 93ºC.

The only slight annoyance in the controls is that the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK plays a slightly annoying high-pitched beeping sound on starting to boil and once the desired temperature has been reached. It’s the same sound you’ll hear with Ninja’s air fryers.

Inside, you’ll find a stainless steel limescale filter, which can be removed for cleaning. Given its tough build quality, this should prove robust and reliable; however, the removable design does mean that you could buy a spare in case you do run into problems.

Performance

Accurate temperatures

Boils fast

Easy to pour

This is a 3kW kettle, which means it boils as fast as UK electricity will allow. I measured a full boil of 1-litre of water at just 2mins 28secs. However, it’s much faster boiling 250ml of water – 48 seconds, from start to finish.

Setting the kettle to heat water at the different temperatures through the range, and measuring the water temperature with a thermometer, I found that the KT200UK was within +/-1ºC of the target temperature, which is impressive.

The kettle is pretty well insulated, too. Having boiled 1-litre of water, I found that the temperature had dropped to only 82ºC after 20 minutes; not ideal for making tea or coffee, but certainly fine to get a head start with some cooking on the hob.

Pouring out water is easy, since the spout is well designed: water flows out without splashing everywhere.

Final thoughts

Overall, there are better-looking kettles available, but few come close to delivering the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK’s mixture of features and performance. With its low minimum boil level, this is also one of the more efficient models available. Check out my guide to the best kettles for alternatives.

Should you buy it? If you want flexibility and the option to boil small amounts of water to save cash, then this is a brilliant choice. If you want something more stylish with a bit more design flair, then there are better alternatives.

Final Thoughts Trusted Score

