The price is light: Amazon slashes Hive’s smart lights price by 50%

Been eyeing up some smart bulbs this winter? Now is a very good time to take the plunge, particularly if you’re already invested in British Gas’s Hive system – Amazon has slashed the price of the Hive Active Lights Starter Kit by 50% to just £49.99.

The kit includes everything you need to get started in the world of programmable, smartphone-controlled lights – the Hive hub, plus two E27 Active light bulbs. The Hive hub, which usually costs £76 on its own, and can be used as the heart of your new smart home setup and handily supports Philips Hue bulbs too.

Hive Active Light Starter Kit, Works with Alexa This half-price smarts light kit includes the Hive hub and two E27 smart bulbs, which can be dimmed from your phone and programmed to switch on and off. If you have an Amazon Echo device, they can be voice-controlled via Alexa too.

Hive’s smart lights also have a number of Philips Hue-esque features, including the ability to dim the bulbs from your smartphone, set daily lighting schedules and baffle potential burglars with the Mimic Mode, which is a great way of keeping your home safe if you’re away at Christmas. If you have an Amazon Echo device, you can voice-control them from your sofa too.

In our review of the Hive Active Lights, we were particularly impressed with their ease of use: “You just turn the light switch on, and the bulbs enter pairing mode, ready to be discovered. I had my bulbs up and running in a matter of minutes.

“Changes happen quickly, and I found that the bulbs had a great dimming range, from very dark ambient light to room-filling brightness.”

In our verdict, before today’s 50% price cut, we concluded: “If you’re looking for lights to pair with SmartThings, the Hive ones are great value.”

