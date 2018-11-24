The price is light: Amazon slashes Hive’s smart lights price by 50%

Been eyeing up some smart bulbs this winter? Now is a very good time to take the plunge, particularly if you’re already invested in British Gas’s Hive system – Amazon has slashed the price of the Hive Active Lights Starter Kit by 50% to just £49.99.
The kit includes everything you need to get started in the world of programmable, smartphone-controlled lights – the Hive hub, plus two E27 Active light bulbs. The Hive hub, which usually costs £76 on its own, and can be used as the heart of your new smart home setup and handily supports Philips Hue bulbs too.
Hive’s smart lights also have a number of Philips Hue-esque features, including the ability to dim the bulbs from your smartphone, set daily lighting schedules and baffle potential burglars with the Mimic Mode, which is a great way of keeping your home safe if you’re away at Christmas. If you have an Amazon Echo device, you can voice-control them from your sofa too.
In our review of the Hive Active Lights, we were particularly impressed with their ease of use: “You just turn the light switch on, and the bulbs enter pairing mode, ready to be discovered. I had my bulbs up and running in a matter of minutes.
“Changes happen quickly, and I found that the bulbs had a great dimming range, from very dark ambient light to room-filling brightness.”
In our verdict, before today’s 50% price cut, we concluded: “If you’re looking for lights to pair with SmartThings, the Hive ones are great value.”
