Best Black Friday Deals under £50: Our favourite bargains

Black Friday has given us tons of great offers to choose from, but if you want a cheap stocking filler that won’t break the bank then these are our top picks under £50.

Let’s be honest, even though there are tons of great deals on premium items like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or even the Pixel 6 Pro, sometimes it just isn’t possible to jump on these discounts if you’re tied to a strict budget. With that said however, there are still a solid amount of low-cost offers available if you know where to look – and luckily, we do.

One for all you bargain hunters out there, these are the top four Black Friday deals we’ve spotted that won’t set you back a tremendous amount. Still, if you do want to see what else is available from the wider sale then you can check out our round-up of the best Black Friday deals.

Echo Dot 5th Gen

Discounted Echo smart speakers feel like a true staple of the Black Friday sale, but this deal in particular has left us feeling truly impressed. This is because the Echo Dot 5th Gen is still fairly new, and it’s a great speaker in its own right, even at its original price of £54.99. Luckily for any smart home enthusiasts however, you can get the speaker right now for the discounted price of just £26.99.

Tower T17079 3L Air Fryer

Everyone and their nan are talking about air fryers right now, there’s just no escape. If you want to get on the air fryer band wagon yourself (just so that people can stop going on about it at the very least) then you’ll definitely want to check out Argos’ incredible offer on Tower’s 3L model, now available for just £30 – down from £50.

Xbox Wireless Controller

As all gamers know, there’s rarely a time when you don’t find yourself in need of more accessories for your console of choice. Whether it’s a headset for some online group chats or an extra controller for some multiplayer action, a decent discount is always well appreciated. This is why you definitely need to check out the Xbox controllers currently going for just £34.99 right now.

Fitbit Inspire 2

With January right around the corner, now’s probably a good time to start thinking over whether you want to set any major fitness goals for 2023. If you do decide that a healthier lifestyle sounds like a good way to start the New Year then you’ll definitely want to nab a decent fitness tracker for the journey, which is why the Fitbit Inspire 2, at just £44.99 in the Black Friday sale, is a well timed bargain.