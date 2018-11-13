Trending:

The price of these TaoTronics headphones just hit rock bottom on Amazon

If you’re looking for a cheap pair of sport headphones, there’s a big saving to be had on the TaoTronics Sports Headphones in one of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals.

Cheap headphones tend to create a sense of skepticism, but these TaoTronics are surprisingly good quality for the price. They were already cheap, hovering around the £20 mark, but following this Lightning Deal they’ll be available at the cheapest price they’ve ever been on Amazon for just £12.59. As it’s a Lightning Deal, be sure to get in quick before they disappear.

TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones – Early Black Friday deal

TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones – Black

An already cheap pair of wireless in-ears are reduced to a bargain price. They're the cheapest of any of the TaoTronics.

Amazon

|

Save £6.40

|

Now £12.59

View Deal

Now £12.59

|

Save £6.40

|

Amazon

TaoTronics 4.2 Bluetooth Headphones – Blue

Same headphones as above, but with a stylish blue finish. They come with Bluetooth v4.2, for faster data transmission.

Amazon

|

Save £7.40

|

Now £13.59

View Deal

Now £13.59

|

Save £7.40

|

Amazon

TaoTronics 4.1 Bluetooth Headphones – Red

The red version of the wireless in-ears, but unlike the ones before this has Bluetooth 4.1.

Amazon

|

Save £7.40

|

Now £13.59

View Deal

Now £13.59

|

Save £7.40

|

Amazon

TaoTronics 4.2 Bluetooth Headphones – Pink

The pink version of the TaoTronics and available for less than £13. Like the others it has a splashproof build and 9 hours playtime

Amazon

|

Save £8.20

|

£12.79

View Deal

£12.79

|

Save £8.20

|

Amazon

The TaoTronics headphones come in a number of colours, with each pair also carrying a version of Bluetooth. Rated at IPX6 for water-resistance, they’re sufficient to stave off some sweat and rain. They’re often the subject of regular Lightning Deals, but this will be the first time any of the TaoTronics Sports Headphones have dropped below the £13 price point.

Related: Black Friday headphones

TaoTronics headphones price history

We reviewed these headphones several months ago and found them to be a decent budget choice if you’re on the hunt for an inexpensive pair of headphones for running or at the gym. While they’re not perfect audio-wise – you wouldn’t be expecting audiophile quality at this price – they do put in a decent performance with decent bass and commendable mid-range separation. The fit is a comfortable one, and battery life is around six hours when listening at a moderate volume.

For the price they’re at, the TaoTronics Sports Headphones manage to punch above their budget price with a surprisingly decent performance.

TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones – Early Black Friday deal

TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones – Black

An already cheap pair of wireless in-ears are reduced to a bargain price. They're the cheapest of any of the TaoTronics.

Amazon

|

Save £6.40

|

Now £12.59

View Deal

Now £12.59

|

Save £6.40

|

Amazon

TaoTronics 4.2 Bluetooth Headphones – Blue

Same headphones as above, but with a stylish blue finish. They come with Bluetooth v4.2, for faster data transmission.

Amazon

|

Save £7.40

|

Now £13.59

View Deal

Now £13.59

|

Save £7.40

|

Amazon

TaoTronics 4.1 Bluetooth Headphones – Red

The red version of the wireless in-ears, but unlike the ones before this has Bluetooth 4.1.

Amazon

|

Save £7.40

|

Now £13.59

View Deal

Now £13.59

|

Save £7.40

|

Amazon

TaoTronics 4.2 Bluetooth Headphones – Pink

The pink version of the TaoTronics and available for less than £13. Like the others it has a splashproof build and 9 hours playtime

Amazon

|

Save £8.20

|

£12.79

View Deal

£12.79

|

Save £8.20

|

Amazon

Related: Amazon Black Friday

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.