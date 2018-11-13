The price of these TaoTronics headphones just hit rock bottom on Amazon

If you’re looking for a cheap pair of sport headphones, there’s a big saving to be had on the TaoTronics Sports Headphones in one of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals.

Cheap headphones tend to create a sense of skepticism, but these TaoTronics are surprisingly good quality for the price. They were already cheap, hovering around the £20 mark, but following this Lightning Deal they’ll be available at the cheapest price they’ve ever been on Amazon for just £12.59. As it’s a Lightning Deal, be sure to get in quick before they disappear.

The TaoTronics headphones come in a number of colours, with each pair also carrying a version of Bluetooth. Rated at IPX6 for water-resistance, they’re sufficient to stave off some sweat and rain. They’re often the subject of regular Lightning Deals, but this will be the first time any of the TaoTronics Sports Headphones have dropped below the £13 price point.

We reviewed these headphones several months ago and found them to be a decent budget choice if you’re on the hunt for an inexpensive pair of headphones for running or at the gym. While they’re not perfect audio-wise – you wouldn’t be expecting audiophile quality at this price – they do put in a decent performance with decent bass and commendable mid-range separation. The fit is a comfortable one, and battery life is around six hours when listening at a moderate volume.

For the price they’re at, the TaoTronics Sports Headphones manage to punch above their budget price with a surprisingly decent performance.

