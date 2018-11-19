When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 we loved it. But we didn’t love the price. Thankfully with this fantastic Black Friday 2018 deal you can save £100.

During the Amazon Black Friday sales, the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available for £799. That’s a nice £100 off the initial RRP of £899. This it the lowest price we’ve seen the Note 9 128GB go for on Amazon to date.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Deals Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128 GB 6.4-Inch Midnight Black A great phone at a now excellent price. The Note 9 packs the S Pen stylus, a gorgeous screen and plenty of power. It's the best big phone around at a mouthwatering price.

We love the Note 9. It has a stunning 6.4-inch HDR display, plenty of power, 6GB RAM and this version packs 128GB storage along with a micro SD card slot. There aren’t many phones out there with better specs than this.

Other features include the impressive S Pen: a small stylus for drawing and taking notes on that large display. It’s a unique addition that no other high-end phone has. It’s also a water resistant phone with Qi wireless charging.

In our Note 9 review verdict we said: “There are lots of ‘big’ phones on the market, but none do as much with their size as the Note 9. The changes over the Note 8 are all vitally important to making this a much better device, and it feels a much more complete handset as a result.

I love the screen, am thoroughly impressed at how well-thought-out the software remains on the large phone, and even though the camera isn’t the very best you can buy, it’s up there.”

