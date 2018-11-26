Even though Black Friday is in the past, the deals are still coming thick and fast thanks to Cyber Monday. If you’ve picked up a Switch in the sales then you probably need to bag one of these too.
The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console that will, even though it has been on shelves for a few years now, surely be one of the most asked for devices this Christmas. If you’re picking one up, or already have one, this deal is for you.
SanDisk Extreme PRO 128G GB microSDXC Memory Card Plus SD Adapter up to 100 MB/s, Class 10, U3, V30, A1
SanDisk Extreme PRO 128G GB microSDXC Memory Card Plus SD Adapter up to 100 MB/s, Class 10, U3, V30, A1
Expand the storage in your Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone with the super cheap microSD card.
Amazon is currently offering a SanDisk 128GB microSD – that’s the format supported by the Switch, and numerous Android phones – for a mere £27.70. That’s a huge saving on the £55 RRP Amazon is currently listing.
This is a Class 10 microSD XC card and it’s the same one many of us here at Trusted Reviews use in the Switch. Considering the Switch has only 32GB of internal storage, and the fact that some games are absolutely huge, expandable storage really is the way forward if you want to load up that console with plenty of great titles.
Some games – NBA 2K18, for example – even require an SD card; you won’t be able to play them at all without one.
In our review of the Nintendo Switch we said: ‘I feel like Nintendo has been the most forward-thinking of the ‘big three’ hardware manufacturers. While Sony and Microsoft chase the top end in performance with Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, Nintendo is chasing me, as a consumer, by adopting the core attribute that’s made Netflix, Amazon and others so successful: convenience.’
SanDisk Extreme PRO 128G GB microSDXC Memory Card Plus SD Adapter up to 100 MB/s, Class 10, U3, V30, A1
SanDisk Extreme PRO 128G GB microSDXC Memory Card Plus SD Adapter up to 100 MB/s, Class 10, U3, V30, A1
Expand the storage in your Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone with the super cheap microSD card.
More Black Friday content
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker for a bargain Black Friday price.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Apple Watch Black Friday
- Now TV Black Friday Deals
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.