The £1000 iPhone has been price slashed by £230 in this unmissable deal

Rarely do you see huge discounts on Apple products – Amazon however isn’t playing by the rules. It has slashed a huge amount off the excellent iPhone X this Black Friday deals weekend.

Currently in the Amazon Cyber Week deals you can pick up a 64GB iPhone X in silver for just £769, a saving of £230 off the previous price. That’s a 23% saving on one of the best phones around.

You can also save £230 on the larger 256GB model, which now retails for £919. If you’ve been so far put off by the high price of the iPhone X then this might be the perfect time upgrade your old phone.

Packed inside the iPhone X is the super-fast A11 Bionic chipset that enables powerful AR gaming, two 12-megapixels and water-resistant body.

Wireless charging is supported and the display is a gorgeous OLED 5.8-inch panel that can play HDR content from Netflix and YouTube.

We raved about the iPhone X is our 4.5/5 review, saying: “The iPhone X represents the change in direction the series has been due for some time now. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are great phones, but their ageing design and lack of real innovation holds them back. The iPhone X feels like a genuine step forward, especially in design – but this device won’t be for everyone.

Face ID is better than Touch ID in the majority of scenarios, and the screen is the best I’ve ever laid eyes on. The glass and metal body is a stunning piece of engineering, and it more than shows that Apple is still capable of designing gorgeous hardware.”

The other benefit is that this phone is unlocked, meaning you can stick a SIM in without signing a long contract. How about the excellent Three deal below?

