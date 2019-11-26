Humble Monthly November 2019 gets you three fantastic games and more for under £10

The latest iteration of Humble Monthly grants players access to a trio of fantastic games for a criminally low price, acting as yet another colossal discount from the company.

If you’re not familiar with Humble Bundle Monthly, it’s a regular service which provides you with several games for just $12 – many of which are recent releases or beloved indie gems you might not have even discovered yet.

Each month is also accompanied by a handful of early unlocks, providing players with an incentive to jump on the month’s bundle before the full selection of games have become available. This month does the very same, offering Yakuza Kiwami, Soulcalibur 6 and My Time at Portia as early unlocks.

You can subscribe now and gain access to the aforementioned games, and the full line-up in the early days of December. You’ll be notified when they arrive through email, and all you need to do after that is head to the website and redeem your keys. It’s super easy, and nice to have a small nest egg of gems to dig through.

Earning 4.5/5 in our review, Yakuza Kiwami is a stunning remake of the PS2 classic with enhanced visuals, graphics and gameplay. If you’ve yet to see the story of Kazuma Kiryu this is a great place to start.

“This a dazzling remake of an underappreciated classic, improving upon its source material in so many important ways. At times it can feel dated, but that doesn’t stop Kiwami from proving Yakuza is once again one of the best things on PS4, and perhaps any other platform,” reads our verdict.

Soulcalibur 6 is equally impressive, with our reviewer believing it’s one of this generation’s finest fighting games: “We’re spoiled for choice with fighting games these days but SoulCalibur 6 might just be the best of the lot. Despite the series’ patchy history, this is a game that builds upon the strengths of the best games and, frankly, bins off the stuff from the bad.”

