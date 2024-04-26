iCloud vs Google Drive: Which is better?

It’s been several years since cloud storage became a large part of our everyday lives, whether that’s at work or needing extra space to back up your devices. But, between iCloud and Google Drive, which should you choose?

Let’s not mess around, it’s likely you may have already been swayed into using Apple’s iCloud if you’re a regular Apple device user while those using Android may be more keen on Google Drive. But, cloud storage goes beyond singular platform use and both of these have their ups and downs for PC and mobile usage. Let’s dive in.

Google Drive is cheaper

Google Drive does a great job of enticing users right off the bat, with 15GB offered for absolutely free. By comparison, Apple’s iCloud only gives you 5GB. As you move up, you’ll find you can get 100GB for £1.59/$1.99 per month, 2TB for £7.99/$9.99 per month and 2TB (with AI Premium) for £18.99 per month with Google Drive.

Apple iCloud offers 50GB for £0.99/$0.99 per month, 200GB for £2.99/$2.99 per month, 2TB for £8.99/$9.99 per month, 6TB for £26.99/$29.99 per month and 12TB for £54.99/$59.99 per month.

Both offer different extra features

Both of these cloud solutions give you access to storing your documents, photos and other files so you can access them from anywhere with an internet connection. But, they differ in some of the added benefits they bring.

iCloud homepage

iCloud has extra features that focus on privacy, like iCloud Private Relay, iCloud Keychain, Hide My Email and HomeKit Secure Video.

By comparison, as you move up to higher tiers, Google Drive adds features like 10% off the Google Store, Nest Aware, Fitbit Premium and access to Google Gemini Advanced.

Google Drive offers broad compatibility, but iCloud is best for Apple users

iCloud is designed to work best with Apple devices, so it would certainly not be a good choice for someone without one of those in their lives. But, it does mean it offers strong background syncing across your iPhone, Mac, iPad and more if you do go down that route. You are able to access iCloud through a web browser but it’s far from a comfortable experience.

Google Drive homepage

For Google Drive, it is wonderfully easy to use whether you’re a Mac, Windows, iOS, Android or ChromeOS user. That’s mainly down to the convenience of using Google Drive in a web browser and the native mobile apps available. For Mac and Windows, you can also integrate Drive into those with a desktop app, and this offers local syncing. However, for Apple users, the iCloud integration is superior on a Mac.

Collaboration is easiest with Google Drive

Apple’s iCloud is largely focused on being a storage solution, made for users to access, download and move files. Google Drive, of course, does this too, but its Docs, Sheets, Slides and other apps are deeply integrated into its service.

These apps allow users to easily work with others by sharing access to these documents, making collaboration fluid. If you want a way to share your files with multiple people and work together on projects then Google Drive is the way to go.