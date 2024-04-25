5 things to expect for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – tipped for July 10

Samsung could unveil the next generation Galaxy Z Fold and Flip smartphones as well as the Galaxy Ring as soon as July 10, according to a new report.

The company is planning to host an Unpacked event in Paris, which is around the time Samsung traditionally hosts its summer showcase of new products. The Unpacked showcase would be a little earlier than usual, with the firm often setting the table for an end of July launch.

However, with the Olympic Games getting underway in the French capital this summer, it’s possible Samsung both wants to embrace the Olympic spirit and be out of there before the Games themselves get underway.

Of course, the date is still to be confirmed, but the often reliable Sam Mobile reckons its been pencilled in July 10. Last year Unpacked took place on July 26, so it would certainly be earlier.

So what could we expect from Samsung’s latest event?

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is £75 off right now Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 is down to £324 at Amazon right now. That’s a £75 saving on the RRP of the Wear OS smartwatch. Amazon

Was £399

Now £324 View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 6 range

Samsung’s flagship foldable and most expensive phone is set for sixth generation release this year. All the hype is about a even more premium Ultra version of the handset… or a potentially cheaper version that brings the price down to affordability for mainstream smartphone users. The smart money appears to be on the Ultra version.

Recent rumours have suggested that at least on the standard edition Samsung will significantly reduce the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, while boosting display resolution for both the internal and external displays. It could also be significantly lighter too.

Galaxy Z Flip 6

The fashion-focused flagship foldable is set for another refresh this year, but the usual scuttlebutt about changes is largely absent right now. That may be because the Z Flip 5 range got a big upgrade last year. It might be just a case of refreshing the internals and perhaps the cameras this time around. We’ll see.

Z Flip 5

Galaxy Ring

Samsung has been teasing the Galaxy Ring during Unpacked in January, and we learned a little bit more about it during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona a month later.

Samsung is still keeping its cards close to its chest on the Galaxy Ring, but our own Max Parker got a closer look during MWC. He opined: “It’s far too early to make any sweeping judgements about the Galaxy Ring with details so scarce, however there’s every chance this product could offer most of the benefits of a Galaxy Watch in a much sleeker design. We can’t wait to hear more.”

After Unpacked we’ll proable have the full picture with on specs, features, price, and release date for the big Oura rival. Can Samsung’s take on the health focused smart ring take it straight to the top of the market, amid rumours Apple might be planning its own incursion?

Galaxy Watch 7

There have been reports Samsung may make a drastic change and ditch the popular circular display and go back to an Apple Watch-like rounded rectangular screen. We’d be absolutely shocked if that was the case. It would certainly shake up the range, but not necessarily for the better. Whatever changes Samsung does make, we’re expecting a standard edition and either a Classic or a Pro variant.

Snapdragon X Elite-powered Galaxy Book

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite series of chips promise to do for PC laptops what the Apple Silicon M-Series processors have for Apple MacBook models. Qualcomm also announced a 4nm Snapdragon X Plus chipset this week. This chipset sits below the Elite chipset so it might be a candidate for some of Samsung’s more consumer friendly laptop models.

We expect Samsung to jump on this bandwagon with a new Galaxy Book laptop. It could be a variant of the existing Galaxy Book 4 series, which currently runs on Intel CPU chipsets.

Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2023 recap

Last year Samsung offered the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and also the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series. You can rewatch the event below…

What are you hoping to see from the Samsung event of the summer? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter (or X if you must).