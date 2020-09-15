PS5 Showcase, dates, times, predictions and what we hope to see

Now that Microsoft has unveiled the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release date and price, all the pressure is on Sony to deliver an astounding presentation to show why players should be excited for the PS5.

After impressing with an extensive selection of titles alongside the console reveal back in June, now we’re just waiting for Sony to tell us exactly when the new hardware is coming and how much money we’ll need to throw down to secure one of our own.

With any luck, all of these questions will be answered by the PlayStation 5 Showcase later this week, which is set to deliver 40 minutes of new information which will focus on first-party exclusives, development partners and the machine itself.

It’s coming up soon, so we’ve compiled everything you need to know before the big event begins. Read on for all the PS5 showcase dates, times, predictions and more.

Related: Best PS5 Games

PS5 showcase dates and times – When is it?

The PlayStation 5 Showcase will take place on Wednesday, September 16th at 16:00 PT/21:00 BST and will last for roughly 40 minutes.

PS5 showcase stream – Where can I watch it?

You will be able to catch the showcase as it happens through Sony’s official Twitch, YouTube and social media channels. If you can’t be around for the live broadcast, it will be available in its entirety after the fact alongside all the major trailers and announcements.

PS5 showcase predictions – What we want and expect to see

Price, release date and pre-order details

Sony is now the sole company yet to unveil how much its next-gen console will cost, alongside how and when players will be able to get their hands on one.

We imagine such a reveal will either open or close this week’s show, acting as a flagship announcement that will either leave us incredibly excited or oddly cautious about how much we’ll need to dish out later this year for a shiny new gaming machine.

It will be fascinating to see if Sony is willing to go lower than Microsoft to be truly competitive, or willing to maintain a high price knowing its console and exclusive experiences will do all talking. To be honest, it could go either way.

Related: Best Xbox Series X Games

A concrete idea of the PS5 launch games

We already know about loads of games set to appear on the PS5, but it’s still unclear exactly which ones will be arriving alongside the console itself. We’ve had to make educated guesses in this regard, so hopefully this week’s showcase will clear up any confusion.

At the time of writing, we’re expecting Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls and Bugsnax all to be major launch titles for the platform, but beyond that the overall selection remains a mystery. Titles like Horizon 2: Forbidden West and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart are set for 2021, but there’s always a chance we’ll receive an update on those, too.

Obviously there will be third-party games like Yakuza 7, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but those will be on other platforms as well. Here’s hoping Sony is still holding a couple of exclusive cards close to its chest ready to play later this week.

Related: 13 Sentinels – Aegis Rim Review

Sony’s vision for backwards compatibility

How exactly Sony will tackle backwards compatibility on PS5 has been rather cloudy in recent months, so we’d love for this week’s showcase to break down specifics on what existing games will work on the platform and exactly what benefits they will receive for the privilege.

Microsoft has been transparent with exactly how Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games will work on the Series X and Series S, and we’d like a similar level of honesty from Sony with the PS5.

We’re honestly not convinced the platform will support PS1, PS2 or PS3 games, especially given the existence of PlayStation Now, but both digital and physical PS4 titles being supported has to be a thing.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 Preview

New IP and third-party surprises

Rumours suggest that we’re in for some big surprises with the PS5 showcase when it comes to major announcements. Classic franchises such as Silent Hill could be set for a comprehensive revival, while many also believe that Final Fantasy 16 could rear its head alongside Project Athia.

Other blockbusters such as Elden Ring are also in dire need of an update, and it would make sense to occupy a stage this big to reach the largest audience possible. We really hope the showcase later this week is filled with unexpected surprises, since the industry is often dominated by predictable sequels and remasters nowadays. Anything that deviates from the norm would be more than welcome.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…