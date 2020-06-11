Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart confirmed for the PS5

Platforming duo Ratchet and Clank will be making a comeback with an all-new adventure on Sony’s PlayStation 5 in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is in the works exclusively for PS5, having been built from the ground up for the next-gen console

Rift Apart looks to be the most gorgeous entry to the series yet, with a PS5 demo detailing high detailed animations and ray tracing reflections on Clank’s metallic body.

While very few story details were revealed, the demo emphasised a focus on inter-dimensional rifts, which can be interacted with in-game for mind-boggling teleportation between galaxies. We also got a glimpse of a new silver lombax, which will no doubt prove to be a significant plot point for Ratchet.

Rift Apart retains a big focus on a huge arsenal of weapons, as the demo showed Ratchet quickly swapping between sci-fi guns and a shatterbomb grenade in the heat of a battle.

The new PS5 hardware will supposedly allow for densely packed alien worlds, while the trailer also hinted at more Uncharted-style set pieces which we are very much keen for.

Ratchet and Clank’s last outing landed on PS4 back in 2016, and was a frankly fantastic remake of the PS2 original with a bunch of clever new tricks up its sleeve. It was perfect for hardcore fans and newcomers alike, and remains one of the platform’s most visually stunning games.

“More than just a remake, this feels like a lap of honour for Ratchet and Clank, with all the frantic action, bizarre weaponry and cheeky innuendo a fan could wish for. Being picky, you might say that it sticks a little close to the old templates, but at least it does so on a bigger stage with a spectacular sense of scale,” reads our 4/5 review.

You can find a list of the biggest and most exciting titles coming to PlayStation 5 in our Best PS5 Games round-up, which we’ll be adding to and updating in the weeks to come as more announcements were made.

