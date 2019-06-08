The rumoured project from Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin is Elden Ring, and has leaked ahead of its planned reveal at E3 2019.

Key art for the upcoming title emerged on 4chan (via Twitter) alongside a description that appears relatively legitimate. Check out all the information below.

Previously rumoured to be revealed at Microsoft’s E3 press conference and published by Bandai Namco, this remains one of the show’s most-anticipated games.

“ELDEN RING, developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire,” the description reads.

“Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware’s largest game to-date. Hidetaka Miyazaki, President and Game Director of FromSoftware Inc. known for directing critically-acclaimed games in beloved franchises including Armored Core, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” the description ends half-finished, hinting that it might be taken from a press release prior to the official reveal.

Martin confirmed he had collaborated with a gaming development studio in Japan in a recent blog post, more or less confirming the existence of an upcoming title by FromSoftware.

It will apparently follow the player as they explore a world comprised of various kingdoms, with abilities gained from besting the leaders of each house. So far, so very Game of Thrones.

Boasting a huge open-world, horse riding and other rumoured mechanics, it sounds like a brave departure for FromSoftware and something we’d love to see.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, known for directing Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, has helmed the project for the past three years, according to Gematsu.

Trusted Reviews will be at E3 2019 covering all the big announcements from major publishers like Xbox, Google, Square Enix, Bethesda and more. Be sure to keep it locked to our gaming section for all the latest news.