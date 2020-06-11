Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PlayStation 5 this year

Sony Computer Entertainment and Insomniac Games have revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new superhero title coming to PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.

It was one of the first games to be announced as part of tonight’s Future of Gaming event, and a fairly spectacular way to kick off a selection of announcements for the upcoming console.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Trailer

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Story

Story details for the upcoming title are unclear, as is whether it is a fully-fledged sequel or something smaller, especially given the original game’s launch wasn’t very long ago at all. Regardless, it looks fantastic and is an awfully tempting reason to pick up a next-gen console later this year.

Here’s what we thought of the original in our 4/5 review: Marvel’s Spider-Man has a surprising amount to say for itself and continues Sony’s run of best-in-show first party exclusives. Comic book fans will fall in love with Insomniac’s loving rendition of the webhead’s Manhattan, but fans expecting the next God of War might find themselves a little disappointed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Release date

While we didn’t get a proper date, we do know that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be coming Holiday 2020. This most probably means that this will be a launch title for the PS5 and that’s certainly fine by us. Kicking off a new console generation with a sequel, or even a spin-off, to one of the current gen’s best games seems like a very clever idea from Sony.

Insomniac Games also announced it is working on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, a new entry in its beloved platforming franchise. It will take full advantage of the new console with larger environments, ray-traced visuals and more ambitious design than anything we’ve seen from the series before. Sad no release date was given for that one. We’ll be sure to share more on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales once further information emerges.

