Final Fantasy 16: What we’d love to see from the next instalment

Despite a long and arduous development cycle, Final Fantasy 15 has proven to be a global hit since launching in November 2016. The latest and greatest JRPG from Square Enix has received several DLC expansions, modes and even a popular mobile game. And that’s not all, with the Royal Edition coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in just a couple weeks time.

Although Final Fantasy 15’s popularity shows no signs of slowing, we can’t help but think about what Final Fantasy 16 could bring to the table. On that note, Trusted Reviews compiled everything we know and would love to see from the mysterious RPG.

What is Final Fantasy 16?

Square Enix is yet to confirm the existence of Final Fantasy 16, including whether or not the project has entered any form of production at the studio.

As with all titles in the series, it will likely introduce a brand new world filled with compelling characters and locations that players will be eager to explore.

Final Fantasy 16 release date – when is it coming out?

A release date for Final Fantasy 16 is, to be blunt, an absolute pipedream at this stage.

E3 2019 is coming up, so perhaps we’ll finally see a reveal in June?

Final Fantasy 16 wishlist – what we’d love to see

A greater variety of characters

Final Fantasy 15’s quartet of charismatic boys proved hugely entertaining, carrying us through a sprawling adventure with their likeable personalities. Unfortunately, beyond the core cast, characters were incredibly lacking, especially compared to earlier games in the series.

We’d like to see Final Fantasy 16 massively expand upon its main cast of heroes, and perhaps ensure its repertoire of non-male characters expand beyond helpless sidekicks and obvious sex appeal. Past games in the series, such as VII, IX and XII have proven that an ensemble cast can be brilliantly entertaining when executed well.

A bigger, more ambitious setting

The world of Final Fantasy 15 felt like it was cut apart during development, providing us with only a single sprawling play area before funneling the player into a series of linear missions ahead of the endgame. It was jarring, failing to tell a fully cohesive story or depict a world that truly felt alive. We want to see this improved in 16.

Players digging into the code of Final Fantasy 15 discovered areas never meant to be explored in the finished product, which could have remained incomplete due to time constraints at Square Enix. If Final Fantasy 16 manages to fulfill this sort of ambitious vision, it could be one of the best in the series for years.

A tech demo from 2012 depicts a middle-eastern setting mixed with a fantastical array of magical elements, it’s a world we wouldn’t mind exploring in FF16:

Refined combat system

Final Fantasy has been transitioning from its turn-based roots for years now, opting for a real-time battle system that favours fast, dynamic combat over the archaic sequence of menus and time gauges. While we still have a soft spot for the older ways, it’s unlikely we’ll see a return to that formula anytime soon.

Chances are we’ll see Square Enix pursue the combat system first introduced with Final Fantasy 15 alongside further refinements and mechanical introductions. While fun, combat was relatively scrappy and lacking in a meaningful sense of depth. Much of the entertainment came from the party’s frequent banter and the sheer scale of some enemies.

We’d love to see this existing method of combat improved with more skills, characters, and methods of customisation that will provide an incentive to grind sidequests away from the main narrative. The dodgy camera could certainly be tweaked as well since we got a little tired of finding ourselves inside trees and bushes throughout Final Fantasy 15.

More enemy types

Final Fantasy 15 had all the hallmarks we’ve come to expect from the series. Chocobos, Cactuars, Marlboros and more were present and accounted for. Unfortunately, many of the adversaries your party faced were little more than generic robot soldiers who felt like useless cannon fodder.

Many of the standout fights were found in hunts, which required players to abandon the main story in favour of side quests that, unfortunately, offered hardly anything in terms of worthwhile rewards. We’d love to see Final Fantasy 15 expands its horizons in terms of both enemy and environmental design, offering something we really haven’t seen before.

What's on your wishlist for Final Fantasy 16?