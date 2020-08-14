Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Everything we know about the blockbuster shooter

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is arguably the shooter blockbuster’s biggest entry in years, acting as a glorious return-to-form for Infinity Ward’s magnum opus. So we’re hoping things only get better with Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 – here’s everything we know so far.

The offerings have only grown in magnitude since launch, with the addition of new weapons, characters, modes and seasonal battle passes. Much of this content is free to all players, meaning you aren’t being left in the dust, after failing to fork out for the premium downloadable content.

Details have already begun emerging across the internet, so we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Black Ops 5, including all the latest news, release date, zombies, battle royale and more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 news – Teaser website emerges ahead of reveal

A new website has emerged ahead of the long-awaited reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, providing players with a few extra mysteries to solve until the curtain is finally lifted.

Known as Pawn Takes Pawn, the website first sprung up online a number of days ago after players made some similar discoveries in Call of Duty: Warzone. Now, the page has been updated with a curious new detail.

The old-school television featured on the website has been enhanced with a pink post-it note which reads “/tangled web” and you’ll also notice the video cassette player on the right-hand side is blinking with the time of 12:00, although it remains unclear which time zone this could be referenced. In any case, a full reveal could be coming later today.

Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 5 – What is it?

The true identity of this year’s Call of Duty remains shrouded in secrecy, although a number of reports claim it will return to the setting of Black Ops, acting as a reboot of sorts to Treyarch’s beloved line of games – which culminated in the well-received Black Ops 4 back in 2018.

Its universe grew somewhat ridiculous by the end, so perhaps a push of the reset button is needed? Rumours claim the Black Ops reboot will follow a similar timeline and narrative but will feature new characters, locations and overall structure that aims to do its own thing. Sounds a lot like Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare reboot if we’re being honest.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier recently replied to a couple of tweets disputing the idea of Call of Duty: 2020 being a reboot on Black Ops, claiming that “Vietnam” had been thrown around as a subtitle. Acting as a frequent location in the series, perhaps this year’s entry will focus specifically on that conflict as opposed to the conspiracy-ridden adventures of past titles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 release date – When is it coming out?

Activision is yet to formally announce Call of Duty: Black Ops 5, let alone spill any beans on the release date. However, it’s reasonably safe to assume that it will launch in the window this franchise has occupied for decades now.

Players can expect a launch in October or November 2020, or perhaps slightly lately given the Covid-19 situation and how this might interrupt the workflow of such a major project. We imagine Activision is still incredibly keen to ensure it launches this year, though.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 Zombies – Will the horde mode return?

Zombies have become an iconic staple of Treyarch’s Call of Duty projects, with the developer practically inventing the concept with 2008’s World at War.

Since then, it has grown from an ambitious side project into its own living, breathing mode with unique characters, mechanics and even its own unfolding story. We imagine this will continue in Black Op 5 with some truly creative ideas being implemented.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 campaign – Will it have a story mode?

This remains unconfirmed. Black Ops 4 incorporated a very loose narrative into its online multiplayer, foregoing a dedicated solo campaign in place of battle royale. It was a brave departure and not one that all players were entirely pleased with. If this proposed reboot wants to do the original justice, we imagine it will need a fully-fledged campaign to be a success.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 battle royale – Will it make a return?

The launch of Warzone was relatively recent, and it’s a free-to-play, standalone effort despite being based heavily on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Knowing this, it would make logical sense that this remains the centralised battle royale experience for the franchise going forward, updated with additional maps, weapons and characters based on each year’s annual entry.

This doesn’t mean that Black Ops 5 won’t feature its own distinct take on battle royale, it would just be wise if its new ideas were incorporated into Warzone, with owners of the new entry earning additional rewards and cosmetics for their dedication to the main series. We imagine this is Activision’s intention, since revamping the mode each year with a new entry must take up an ample amount of resources.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 – Is it coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X?

The next generation of consoles are set to launch later this year, and will likely fall alongside the arrival of Call of Duty. Knowing this, and the trends of consoles in the past, Activision will be looking for their shooter to be a flagship launch title. You can expect enhanced visuals, resolution and perhaps a few extra bonuses for jumping in on a new platform.

