Demon’s Souls Remake will reimagine FromSoftware’s beloved classic on PS5

Rumoured for months ahead of its eventual reveal, Demon’s Souls Remake has finally been revealed as a launch title for Sony’s next-generation console.

First released as a PS3 exclusive way back in 2009, it’s the one Soulsborne title that hasn’t reached a wide audience. It also hasn’t aged very well, so a remake is arguably the perfect way for a new audience to finally experience it.

It was announced with a gorgeous new trailer which featured iconic visuals from the original enhanced for the PlayStation 5, likely in a new engine which is far more like Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne in terms of mechanical fluidity.

The RPG laid the foundations for an entire genre, so it’s a crying shame so many missed out on its original release once it was overshadowed by Dark Souls. That will all change later this year, and hopefully the remake addresses some of the original’s aging flaws.

The game’s original developer, FromSoftware, is busy working on Elden Ring, which we haven’t heard anything about for over a year now. Fans are obviously still foaming from the mouth about the possibility of Bloodborne 2, but it seems that ship has sailed. Well, at least for the time being.

Its last game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, was absolutely fantastic, earning 4.5/5 in our review: “This is one of the best games to emerge this year, adding yet another masterpiece to FromSoftware’s formidable catalogue of grim, uncompromising experiences.”

Other games announced as part of Sony’s Future of Gaming event included Resident Evil 8, Pragmata, Oddworld Soulstorm and Horizon: Forbidden West. It was a very impressive show, with Sony keen to showcase all of the games coming to its new console beyond showing the box itself.

