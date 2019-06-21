Egypt vs Zimbabwe Live Stream: Watch the AFCON 2019 opener online

AFCON 2019 hosts Egypt kick off this year’s competition at the Cairo International Stadium tonight, where they’ll face Zimbabwe. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe online whether you’re in the UK or abroad, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is already off to a weird start. Zimbabwe reportedly threatened to boycott the opening match because of a pay dispute and Cameroon skipped their flight to Egypt on Thursday for the same reason.

Egypt weren’t even supposed to be hosting this year’s tournament − which used to take place in the middle of the European season, in January and February − it was supposed to be Cameroon. But hosting duties were reassigned last year, due to concerns around security and preparations.

The Pharoahs’ Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly tonight’s main attraction for the AFCON 2019 opener, and anything other than a Zimbabwe defeat would come as a big surprise.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into tonight’s game.

Egypt vs Zimbabwe kick-off time

The Egypt vs Zimbabwe kick-off time is set for 9pm BST, which is 10pm local time in Cairo, Egypt, where the game is being played.

Egypt vs Zimbabwe TV channel

Eurosport has the broadcast rights to this, and Egypt vs Zimbabwe is being shown on Eurosport 2. You can catch the build-up from 8:45pm.

How to live stream Egypt vs Zimbabwe − wherever you are

You’ll be able to live stream Egypt vs Zimbabwe on the Eurosport Player. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast.

An Annual Pass costs either £39.99 or £4.99 per month, and a Monthly Pass costs £6.99 per month.

Worried that you might not be able to access Eurosport Player where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Egypt squad

Ahmed El-Shennawi, Essam El-Hadary, Sherif Ekramy; Ahmed Dwidar, Ahmed Elmohamady, Ahmed Fathi, Ahmed Hegazy, Ali Gabr, Karim Hafez, Mohamed Abdel-Shafi, Omar Gaber, Saad Samir; Abdallah El-Said, Amr Warda, Ibrahim Salah, Mahmoud Hassan, Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Ramadan Sobhi; Ahmed Hassan, Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah

Zimbabwe squad

George Chigova, Elvis Chipezeze, Edmore Sibanda; Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Tendai Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu; Talent Chawapihwa, Danny Phiri, Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Ovidy Karuru, Khama Billiat, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Thabani Kamusoko; Knowledge Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi, Tinotenda Kadewere, Knox Mutizwa, Evans Rusike