An amazing 4K Sony TV is half price this Cyber Monday

Amazon’s slashed 50% off the price Sony’s Bravia KD49XF8096 4K, HDR-ready TV this Cyber Monday.

You’ll want to grab the deal now as Amazon’s only running it for the next 24-hours.



The deal means you can grab the Sony Bravia KD49XF8096 £549.00, a 50% discount on its regular £1099 RRP. The price is the cheapest Amazon’s ever offered the Sony Bravia KD49XF8096 on.

The 49-inch TV ticks all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a top end telly, featuring a 4K resolution and being HDR-ready. Add to this support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and the the TV is a clear steal at this price.

We haven’t reviewed the Sony Bravia KD49XF8096, but it’s been getting rave reviews on Amazon.

“The 4K HDR content I’ve watched on this TV looks crisp, vivid and overall spot-on. Sound is alright but don’t expect anything amazing from a built-in TV speaker. Pleasantly impressed by the thin bezel and how thin the TV is,” noted one satisfied customer on Amazon.

The Sony Bravia KD49XF8096 is one of many cracking deals to appear this Cyber Monday. For more great deals make sure to check out our hub pages which we’ll be updating as and when new cracking sales go live.

