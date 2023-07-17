Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart System Requirements – Leaked specs for PC

Ratchet & Clank is finally getting a PC release after launching on the PS5 in 2021. Here is what you need to play this game on your PC.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is slated to release on PC on 26th July, so you will want to ensure your setup can support the latest game.

It’s worth noting that these specifications have been leaked in a screenshot on Twitter and so have not been officially confirmed, so you may want to take them with a pinch of salt. We will update this article once the official specs are released, but these are good guidelines to work off of in the meantime.

With that out of the way, here is an idea of what you will need to play Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on your PC.

Minimum Specs (720p at 30fps)

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (or later) Processor (Intel) Intel Core i3-8100 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 Graphics (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage 75GB HDD (SSD recommended) RAM 8GB

The leaked specifications for Rift Apart have given us not only the minimum and recommended specs but the ultimate ray-tracing specs, too. The minimum requirements cover a 720p at 30fps performance; we expect that most PC gamers will hit these limits, but we’re going to run through any anomalies just in case.

Both the AMD and Intel processor options are a few generations old, suggesting that most gaming PCs will already have CPUs more powerful than this. The Nvidia and AMD graphics cards were released in 2016 and 2015, respectively, meaning that modern setups will hit these requirements.

The required storage is a little demanding, needing 75GB of space on your drive. Curiously, the leak suggests you’re able to use a HDD, despite Rift Apart taking advantage of the incredible speeds of the PS5’s M.2 SSD for snappy loading times.

Recommended Specs (1080p at 60fps)

The recommended specs are a little more demanding, but we would still expect most gaming PCs to hit these requirements.

The AMD and Intel processors required were released a couple of years ago and can be found on third-party websites – like Overclockers, eBay and Amazon – for under £75. The graphics card options are a little more expensive, with the RTX 2060 specifically costing over £150 on most websites.

The RAM has been increased to 16GB from 8GB. Since older PCs usually come with just 8GB RAM, you may need to double up, which can be expensive. This will depend on your current setup, but if you’re using a gaming laptop make sure you check out our dedicated explainer on how to upgrade your RAM to make the whole process a lot easier.

High Specs (1440p at 60fps/4K at 30fps)

If you want to play Rift Apart in 4K, you will want to be aiming to hit the High specifications or above.

The Intel and AMD processors were released in 2021 and 2022 and can be found for varying prices online, usually sitting under £150. The graphical requirements are now getting more taxing, with the RTX 3060 Ti and RX 6800 both being last-generation cards. These will be a lot more expensive to source if you do need to upgrade, with some sites selling them for over £400.

Amazing Ray Tracing Specs (1440p at 60fp/4K at 30fps)

These requirements will also allow you to play in 4K with ray tracing enabled, which will provide the most immersive experience.

Both the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i5-11600K can be found for around £150 from third-party sellers. Thankfully, they are not the most recent CPUs on the market, but you may need to upgrade if your system is a couple of years old.

The graphics card requirements are in the same generation as the High specifications, but more powerful cards. Despite them being more powerful, they can be found for around the same price online, at around £400.

Ultimate Ray Tracing Specs (4K at 60fps)

The Ultimate specs will allow for a 4K at 60fps experience with ray tracing enabled. If you want to play Rift Apart in all of its glory, you will need one of the most current graphics cards on the market.

The RTX 4080 is the latest generation of graphics cards from Nvidia and is one of the most powerful cards in the RTX 4000 family, just behind the juggernaut RTX 4090. Overclockers are selling this card for over £1000, making this a pretty hefty investment if you do choose to upgrade, but does come with the benefit of DLSS 3.

The RX 7900 XTX also comes in as a next-gen card, sitting in the Ryzen 7000 series. On Overclockers, this card sits around the £1000 mark, so it will depend on which brand you prefer.

The CPU options are also pretty expensive, with both the Intel and AMD solutions being sold for around £300. If you need to upgrade both your CPU and GPU, the latter is more important in terms of gaming, so it may be worth holding off on updating your processor if you’re content with playing at a lower resolution than 4K.

We will be sure to update this article when Insomniac Games officially announce the system requirements for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and if any changes come with that update.