What is Roblox? The gaming social media platform explained

Roblox is now over a decade old but is still as popular as ever, with over 40 million active users every single day in 2022.

But what is Roblox? Despite its massive popularity, a lot of people have never even heard of this game, especially since its main demographic sits on the younger side. Read on to find out everything you need to know.

What is Roblox?

Roblox is an online game platform that sees around 40 million active users per day. The majority of players are under 16, but it is also suitable for adults.

Roblox can be downloaded as an app on iOS and Android devices, and can also be played on PC. It’s a virtual place to play games, however, it also combines social media elements too.

The games in Roblox are referred to as “experiences” and are exclusively created by the game’s community, with the option for players to create their own levels too. These experiences can fall into a variety of genres, including roleplay, adventure, fighting, obstacle courses and more. There is also a plethora of multiplayer experiences that can be played with your friends online, aided by the social aspect of the platform.

Roblox also has a distinctive style that is reminiscent of Minecraft. It is two-dimensional and relatively simple compared to some other titles, but the art style is not the main focus of the platform.

What are Roblox Avatars?

Roblox Avatars are how you will appear on the platform. Players are automatically given an Avatar when they sign up and you can customise your Avatar by earning items during experiences, or by using the in-game currency, Robux.

Your Avatar is very customisable, with options to alter your skin tone, clothing, accessories, animations, body parts and more. This gives players more ability to show off their personality and create an Avatar that suits them best.

Is Roblox a social media platform?

While Roblox does put a lot of emphasis on the various experiences you can play through, it can also be classed as a social media platform. You can connect with people you already know or people you meet through the platform, with the company claiming that around 2.5 billion chat messages are sent every day.

The platform rolled out Spatial Voice Chat in 2021 which allows users to talk to other players who are near them within games. To access this feature you will need to be a verified user over the age of 13.

To add to the sociability aspect, users have the option of voting on the experiences they play, with the choice of upvoting, downvoting, following or favouriting a game to help signal its quality.

Is Roblox free to play?

Yes, you can download Roblox and create an account for free. A majority of the experiences on the platform are free to play, however, you do have the option of making in-game purchases that can come into play during experiences, or can be used to further customise your Avatar.

To buy things in Roblox you will need the platform’s virtual currency, Robux. Robux can be purchased with real money, earned during gameplay, or traded with other users on the platform.

What devices support Roblox?

Roblox can be played on a wide variety of devices. It is compatible with Windows, macOS and ChromeOS, although it is not supported on Linux.

In terms of mobile devices and tablets, you can download the game for free on iOS, Android and on Amazon Fire OS.

If you want to know more about the specific hardware requirements needed to run the game effectively, click on the link prior.