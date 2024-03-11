Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Horizon Forbidden West system requirements: The PC specs you need

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The latest PS5 game has made its way over to PC, but is your PC powerful enough to handle the Horizon Forbidden West system requirements?

We’ve created this guide to help answer that question, including both the minimum and recommended PC specifications in order to run this open-world RPG. 

We’ve listed all of the specs below, while also providing price estimates for all of the required components. So if you want to make sure your PC can handle all of the robotic dinosaurs in all of their glory, keep on reading. 

Minimum specs

Operating SystemWindows 10
Processor (Intel/AMD)Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
RAM16GB RAM
Graphics (Nvidia/AMD)Nvidia GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
Storage150GB 

GIven that Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most cutting-edge PS4/PS5 games yet, with use of ray tracing and high-fidelity visuals, it may come as little surprise to see relatively lofty minimum PC requirements.

The GPU is the most eye-catching element, with the suggested AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics cards only launching back in December 2019. The good news is that both of the GPUs can be found online at a relatively low cost, with a quick Google search showing it to be available for around £150/$150. 

Horizon Forbidden West also continues a modern trend of demanding 16GB of RAM as a minimum. Fortunately, Guerrilla Games isn’t so demanding when it comes to the CPU, with Intel Core i3 and Ryzen 3 chips available at a low price – you most likely meet those requirements if you already own a gaming PC.

Make sure you have plenty of spare space on your drive though, as Horizon Forbidden West takes up a remarkable 150GB. This may well mean you’ll need to delete some games from your PC, unless you have a high-capacity SSD

Operating SystemWindows 10
Processor (Intel/AMD)Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
RAM16GB RAM
Graphics (Nvidia/AMD)Nvidia RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700
Storage150GB SSD

Meeting the minimum specs will get Horizon Forbidden West running on your PC, but it’s not going to get the game looking its best – especially with the absence of ray tracing. 

Fortunately, Guerrilla Games has also provided a list of the recommended specs for the most ideal performance without breaking the bank. The GPU is the big upgrade here, with the Nvidia RTX 3060 costing at least £260 in most retailers. 

The CPU requirements have also gone from entry-level to mid-range options, although the memory requirements have fortunately stayed put at 16GB.

Take note that these requirements are likely for a 1080p resolution, so if you want to play Horizon Forbidden West in 4K at a high performance, you’ll likely need an even more powerful graphics card.  

