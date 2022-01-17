Nvidia RTX 4000 Series: Everything you need to know

The Nvidia RTX 4000 Series is expected to be the next generation of desktop graphics cards from Team Green, and could launch before the end of the year.

The upcoming graphics cards are said to be using a new architecture with the codename ‘Lovelace’ – named after historic figure Ada Lovelace.

The next-gen architecture will be built upon TSMC’s 5nm node, according to Chinese publication Digitimes. It’s worth remaining sceptical until a more reliable source confirms these details, although it would make a lot of sense for Nvidia to move to 5nm architecture.

Rumours indicate that Nvidia will launch an RTX 4090 graphics card for this new RTX 4000 Series, while RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 GPUs are also expected to be unveiled at the same showcase event.

Less powerful options will also likely follow, such as the RTX 4060, although we don’t expect them to hit stores before the end of 2022.

Keep reading on for more details on the Nvidia RTX 4000 Series, and keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

There’s no confirmed release date for the Nvidia RTX 4000 Series graphics cards just yet, but most rumours (including from Twitter tipster @kopite7kimi) are pointing towards a Q3 2022 window.

The existing RTX 3000 Series was first announced on 1 September 2020, with the graphics cards hitting stores shortly after. We expect Nvidia to stick to a similar schedule for its next crop of GPUs.

We expect the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 cards to launch this year, with Nvidia then expanding the range in the subsequent two years.

Price

Nvidia hasn’t revealed the official prices of its next-gen graphics cards, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that the company will stick to the same price points as its existing range.

The Founders Edition of the RTX 3070 has a £469 RRP, while the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cost £649 and £1399 respectively.

It’s possible that Nvidia will hike up the prices given the ongoing silicon shortage, but we’re optimistic that won’t happen. The more likely scenario is that it will prove extremely difficult to find these graphics cards in stock. Fortunately, cards from third-party manufacturers will be made available too, although these will likely have higher prices due to the design modifications.

Specs

The Nvidia RTX 4000 Series graphics cards are expected to be based on TSMC’s 5nm process node, which should see an increased performance compared to the RTX 3000 series that use a 8 nm process node.

Early rumours have suggested this could result in a performance twice as powerful as the current RTX 3000 range. We’re not sure whether that means 8K gaming will be a realistic option, but it’s still nevertheless exciting that Nvidia’s GPUs could be getting a serious performance boost.

However, it’s also been claimed that Nvidia’s next cards will also be twice as power hungry, which may be an issue for those who are already concerned about their electricity bill.

Nvidia is also expected to use GDDR6X VRAM for its next-gen graphics cards, and will focus on improving the CUDA cores counts for each card. The RTX 4090 is tipped to feature 18,432 CUDA cores, compared to the RTX 3090’s 10,496 CUDA cores.

Nvidia will likely focus on improving the efficiency of the likes of ray tracing and DLSS too, as both remain very important features for GeForce graphics cards.

That’s everything we know about the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4000 Series cards right now, but be sure to keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll be updating it throughout the year when more details drop.