What is Palworld?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

If you have any interest in gaming, there’s a high chance that you have heard of a new game called ‘Palworld’ in the last few weeks. 

Palworld has sold 5 million copies so far, making it one of the most popular games of 2024 yet. But what exactly is it and why is it getting so much attention?

We’ve created this guide to explain everything you need to know about Palworld, so keep reading on for the full breakdown. 

Palworld is a new game that has been described by fans as ‘Pokemon with guns’. It has drawn comparisons to the Pokemon franchise due to its inclusion of more than 100 different monsters, which you can catch and collect. 

Many fans have also pointed out similarities in designs between Pokemon and some of the new Pal creatures. But instead of only being useful for battling other monsters, Pals can also assist with the likes of cooking, crafting and scavenging. 

While Palworld shares many similarities with the Pokemon series, it differs greatly when it comes to gameplay. It is a third-person survival game, which requires you to manage your hunger levels, create your own base and scavenge the open-world for resources. And of course, it allows you to fight monsters with guns, which you can upgrade over time via a technology tree.

PalWorld monster
Credit: Palworld

Palworld also features an optional online multiplayer mode, with up to 32 players able to share one server. There’s also the option to play by yourself if you’d rather go solo. 

It is currently available to play on PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One via early access. In fact, the game is already available through a Game Pass subscription. There’s currently no word on whether it will become available on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but we’ll update this article as soon as we hear more on that front.

