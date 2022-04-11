AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: All you need to know about the Zen 4 processors

AMD is set to launch its AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors later this year, using the upcoming Zen 4 CPU architecture in order to boost the performance.

While the existing Ryzen 6000 processor range is made up exclusively of laptop chips, the Ryzen 7000 series is expected to include both desktop and notebook processors. The desktop CPUs have been tipped to arrive before the end of 2022, while the mobile processors may not ship until 2023.

We’ve rounded up all of the key details about the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, so keep reading on for the potential release date, pricing and specs.

AMD has already confirmed that it plans to launch the Ryzen 7000 processors will launch in the second half of 2022, but it’s anyone’s guess which month that will be.

It’s possible that AMD could launch both the Ryzen 7000 processors and the RDNA 3 graphics cards simultaneously, with ExtremeTech suggesting the latter could hit stores in Q4 2022.

For the previous Ryzen 5000 generation, AMD unveiled the desktop chips in October 2020 before making them available to buy in November. There’s every chance we could see a similar release schedule for the next crop of chips.

Price

AMD hasn’t revealed the pricing for its upcoming range of Ryzen 7000 processors just yet, as this is usually revealed just before launch.

AMD typically tries to stick to the same price point across generations. At launch, the Ryzen 9 5950X was priced at $799, the Ryzen 9 5900X at $549, the Ryzen 7 5800X at $449 and the Ryzen 5 5600X at $299.

Of course, it’s possible that AMD will hike up the prices given the current silicon shortage, but we’re hopeful that won’t happen.

Specs

According to Wccftech, the next generation of Ryzen processors is expected to feature the upcoming Zen 4 architecture, which is tipped to use TSMC’s 5nm process node. This will see an upgraded performance compared to the 7nm node found with the existing Ryzen 5000 range, as it allows AMD to pack more transistors onto a single chip.

But it’s not quite that simple for the Ryzen 7000 series, as Wccftech also suggests AMD will use 6nm I/O dies in a chip design. This move could apparently give the Zen 4 architecture a 25% IPC (instructions per cycle) boost compared to the current Zen 3 chips.

It’s currently unclear how many cores and threads that AMD Ryzen 7000 processors will feature, but a leak (via HotHardware) indicates that we could see a chip with 16 cores and 32 threads. It’s of course possible that AMD launches another processor with even more cores and threads.

TweakTown also reports that the Ryzen 7000 processors will support DDR5 RAM, matching the Intel Alder Lade CPUs. The downside of this is that the upcoming processors will require the new AM5 motherboards with an LGA1718 socket, upping the cost of an upgrade.

Wccftech also claims the TDP (thermal design power) for the Ryzen 7000 series of processors will range between 105W and 120W. If accurate, this means the next wave of Ryzen desktop processors could be more power-hungry than the current crop, with the current ultra-powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5950X seeing a TDP of just 105W in comparison.

That’s everything we know about the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors right now, but make sure to keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll be updating it throughout the year as more details emerge.