The second season of the Fortnite Festival has finally arrived and is fronted by none other than Lady Gaga.

But wait, isn’t Fortnite a game? And why is Lady Gaga starring? Keep reading to find out what exactly Fortnite Festival is, how long it lasts and where you can find it.

What is Fortnite Festival?

Launched in December 2023, Fortnite Festival was created by Harmonix, the maker behind Rock Band and Guitar Hero. In Fortnite Festival, players can perform global hits by huge artists, either solo or by connecting with bandmates through online multiplayer.

Each season, Epic announces a new headline act for Fortnite Festival, with The Weeknd taking the first slot and now Lady Gaga starring as the second. Headliners will see some of their biggest songs become available to play. For example, available Gaga songs including Born This Way, Poker Face, Just Dance and plenty more.

You’ll also be able to unlock Lady Gaga-themed instruments and outfits for your avatars to use by amassing points in the Festival Pass. If you’re not a fan of Lady Gaga, a new headliner will take to the stage once season 2 ends in April.

What’s the difference between Main Stage and Jam Stage?

Fortnite Festival is playable as two experiences, with the Main Stage and Jam Stage.

The Main Stage is where you and up to three other players will perform hit songs in order to earn stars. Before starting, you’ll enter Backstage, choose who plays which instrument and then decide on songs, otherwise known as Jam Tracks, for your setlist. You can play either lead guitar or keytar, bass, drums or vocals.

You can get more Jam Tracks by progressing in the Festival Season Pass or by purchasing them for V-Bucks in Fortnite’s Shop. Jam Tracks can be found in your Locker. Each performance can earn you up to five stars. The more stars you earn, the more festival quests you can complete.

Away on the Jam Stage, you can create custom music mixes with your party or with up to three other players you see onstage. To do this, play either the lead, drum, vocal or bass loop of any Jam Track in your Locker.

Your band can subsequently play loops of up to four different Jam Tracks simultaneously, to create new mashups, which can be fine-tuned by adjusting the tempo, key and major/minor setting.

How long does Fortnite Festival Season 2 last?

The Fortnite Festival Season 2 will end on 22nd April at 12am ET (that’s 5am in the UK.)

Where can I find the Fortnite Festival?

Fortnite Festival is free to play, although unlocking certain Jam Tracks or items may require paying. If you already play Fortnite, you’ll find the festival on the Discover Page.

If you’re new to Fortnite, you can download the game on platforms such as Xbox, Playstation or Nintendo Switch, or play through cloud gaming.