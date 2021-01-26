Get Bowers and Wilkins headphones for just £139 in this resurfaced Black Friday deal

For a brief time during the last Black Friday sale, you could nab a pair of Bowers and Wilkins PX5 headphones for just £139. Luckily for anyone who missed out, the deal is back for a limited time.

Still going for their original full price of £269.99 over at the Bowers and Wilkins website, this is your chance to save £130 on a high-end pair of headphones. While we’ve yet to review the PX5, we do have plenty of experience in testing other B&W headphones, and the company is known for its quality.

The PX5 boast a stylish design, blending a carbon fibre coating with a metallic finish that can’t be misconstrued for any other brand. The over-ear design also ensures that the headphones sit comfortably when in use, and do a great job at naturally expelling ambient sound.

Under the hood, the PX5 pack 35mm drivers to deliver impressive sound quality, with a quoted battery life of up to 25 hours on a single charge. If they’re anything like the more expensive PX7, then the PX5 headphones will continue the same level of high-end audio that Bowers & Wilkins is known for.

Even on the more expensive set however, the included active noise cancellation wasn’t the best that we’ve come across, and it’s unlikely to be much different here. Of course, if you want the absolute best in noise cancellation then we recommend taking a look at one of Sony’s headphones, but at this price you’d be hard pushed to find another pair from such a respectable brand.

This offer proved to be incredibly popular during the Black Friday sale, so there’s no telling how long this iteration will be available for. If you’re in the need for an inexpensive yet stylish pair of headphones with noise cancellation, then the Bowers & Wilkins PX5 should tick most boxes.

