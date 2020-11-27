Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor sees £200 Black Friday price drop

The Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor has seen a massive £200 chopped of the price, making our absolute favourite ultra-wide gaming monitor of 2020 available for just £1079.99.

Such a price may still sound pretty expensive, but the Samsung Odyssey G9 is an exceptional gaming monitor that’s worth every penny. The widescreen monitor features a 49-inch diagonal 5120 x 1440 display, with high-end trimmings such as a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and support for both Nvidia G-Sync and

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Deal: Buy the Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor for just £1079.99 (save £200)

The inclusion of DisplayHDR 1000 also ensures one of the best pictures in the game, with a lovely 1967:1 contrast and impressive colour accuracy.

We were so impressed with the Samsung Odyssey G9 that we named it the ‘Best Monitor of 2020’ during the Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 event. We also gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating, saying in our verdict: “the Samsung Odyssey G9 almost has it all – image quality is superb, it’s packed with features and it has a stunning form factor. The aspect ratio and price mean it won’t be for everyone, but it’s a deeply impressive bit of tech.”

The only issues we had with the monitor was its underwhelming lighting and the stingy number of ports, while it’s also worth bearing in mind that not every game will play nice with this unique form factor.

But if you’re on the hunt for a curved widescreen gaming monitor and won’t the absolute best option, then the Samsung Odyssey G9 gets our recommendation, especially at this discounted price.

