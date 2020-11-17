Pick up a 50-inch 4K LG smart TV for just £354 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is coming up, but you don’t need to wait until the end of the month to bag a fantastic deal on a 4K TV. The 50-inch LG UN73 smart TV is now just £354 on eBay when you use the code ‘PURCHASE20’.

This 50-inch smart TV would usually cost you £429. With this limited time deal, you could save £75 on the display and get free delivery while you’re at it. You’ll want to act fast though – this incredible offer ends on November 19.

The TV is capable of playing content in stunning 4K quality, providing vivid colours and fine details with four times the resolution of Full HD. The TV also supports HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro, while the quad core processor removes video noise, upscales low resolution images and boosts the colour and contrast for a vibrant, high quality picture.

There’s also Filmmaker Mode, which allows you to watch movies as the creator intended by automatically switching off motion smoothing, and multiple virtual audio channels for a more immersive sound experience.

The display runs on the award-winning LG webOS smart TV platform, which supports voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. There’s also support for ThinQ AI, allowing you to turn your TV into a central hub for your smart home.

Whether you’re looking to make the jump to 4K, or simply thinking about upgrading your existing display, the LG UN73 is an excellent choice.

Save £75 and get the LG TV for just £354 when you shop now with code PURCHASE20 on eBay. You’ll have to act fast, however – this amazing deal ends on November 19.

