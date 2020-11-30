One last chance to get the Apple AirPods Pro for less than £200

If you’re an Apple fan and need a pair of headphones to match your iPhone (or iPad or iPod!), this deal is tailor made for you. Laptops Direct has reduced the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds to £195.

It’s not often we see Apple products reduced, and this £54 discount represents a tidy saving on a pair of earbuds that normally cost £250.

Deal: Get the Apple AirPods Pro for £195 (save £54) from Laptops Direct

We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 stars in our review, commenting that sounded very good, were comfortable to wear and that they had effective ANC performance. They are a step up on the standard AirPod earphones in almost every way.

Battery life hasn’t been improved over the normal earphones at 4.5 hours (24 in total), but you do get the addition of active noise cancellation. Qi-charging is supported for wirelessly charging the case.

A highlight of these headphones is their comfortable fit, with the vents on the exterior surface of the earbuds relieving pressure in the ear. Unlike previous Apple headphones, the Pro come with an IPX4 rating, and that means they resistant to splashes of water (or rain).

The active noise cancelling performance is very good, keeping external noises at bay so you can listen to your music and podcasts in silence. The ANC is not customisable, but the Transparency Mode does offer the option of letting sound pour in so you can be more aware of your surroundings.

As with all the Apple headphones we’ve tested, the wireless connection is incredibly sticky with other Apple products. And the sound they produce is nice and warm, with bigger bass and better detail than you’d get from the standard AirPods.

If you’re an Apple user who hasn’t made the jump to the AirPod Pro, this Cyber Monday deal is too good to miss out on.

