Microsoft makes some of the best Windows laptops around and this hefty price slash bags you a Surface Laptop 3 for far less than the RRP.

Currently, in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, the excellent Surface Laptop 3 has had £370 chopped off – that’s a 29% saving off the listed price.

Now, instead of paying £1269 for this machine, you’ll spend £899. This is for the ‘Platinum’ version.

Deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 256GB SSD, 10th i5 – Now £899 (save £370)

Deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 128GB SSD, 10th i5 – Now £779 (save £220)

(If you can’t see the above links, you might need to disable an ad-blocker)

For that outlay, you’re getting some decent specs. Powering the laptop is a 10th Gen quad core Intel i5 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and a healthy 256GB SSD for storing movies, games and apps.

If you want an even cheaper version, the 128GB SSD option is available for a 22% discount at £779. Stock on this version seems more limited though, and you might want more space for files.

This is the smaller version of the Surface Laptop (although not as dinky as the Laptop Go) so it has a 13.5-inch display. Unlike Apple’s MacBook Air – which this is very much competing with – that is a touch display, so you can navigate around with your fingers.

Other features on the machine include both USB-C and USB-A ports, a large glass trackpad, speakers hidden under the keyboard and a sleek design. In our glowing 4.5/5 star review, we loved the classy look, the excellent performance, the fantastic keyboard and the stunning 3:2 display.

In our review verdict, we said “The Surface Laptop 3 13 may not be a massive upgrade on the Surface Laptop 2, but upgrades such as Intel’s 10th Generation Ice Lake processor and a couple of new colour options are enough to keep this ultrabook among the very best.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.