The iPhone 12 mini isn’t even a month old, yet if you were hoping to bag a Black Friday bargain on Apple’s smallest new phone then you’re in luck.

We’ve got a duo of deals for you here, both of which are for the 64GB version of the iPhone 12 mini on different network providers. However both come with plenty of data, no upfront cost and are through Affordable Mobiles.

Deal: Save big on iPhone 12 mini with a free phone and loads of data

First off, you can get a free phone along with unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and a whopping 100GB of data for £44 a month. This is a 24-month contract on EE and all that data is 5G, so ideal for the 5G-toting iPhone 12 mini. Other benefits of this deal include BT Sport free for three months, free Apple Music for six months, free roaming within the EU and free BritBox for 6 months.

The other option is through Three and once again there’s no upfront cost. The monthly payment is slightly less here at £42 and once again you get 100GB of 5G data. Benefits aren’t quite so attractive here though – if that’s something you’re interested in – aside from free roaming in 71 countries. If you get good network coverage from Three in your area though, that slightly cheaper monthly outlay will no doubt be tempting.

You’ll also get free delivery on both of these devices as part of the site’s Black Friday event.

The iPhone 12 mini itself is a great device and ideal if you prefer a smaller phone. With its 5.4-inch display, it’s more akin in size to the older iPhone 6, 7 and 8 but with a much larger screen. It packs all the same features of the larger iPhone 12 too, including a beautiful OLED display, fast A14 Bionic chipset and a very good 12MP main camera.

You’ve also got a secondary ultra wide camera, HDR video recording, support for the new MagSafe charger and FaceID for secure unlocking.

