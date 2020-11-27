Become the ultimate vlogger with this DJI Mavic Mini Black Friday bundle

The DJI Mavic Mini combo package is at its lowest price yet this Black Friday. Amazon has slashed £50 off the cost of the drone bundle, making it just £409 when you shop today.

While you can pick up the Mavic Mini alone, this combo comes with all the accessories you need to get started. The set includes a remote controller, an extra pair of propellers, a 360-degree propeller guard, three flight batteries, a two-way charging hub, two USB cables, a small carry bag and, of course, the drone itself. It’s basically the ultimate starter set for vloggers shopping for their first drone.

Amazon usually charges £459 for the Mavic Mini combo, making this £409 Black Friday offer an incredible deal. Save £50 when you buy the drone today.

Deal: Get the DJI Mavic Mini for just £409 on Amazon

The Mavic Mini is a lightweight, portable drone with a gimbal camera, and an extended 30 minute fly time.

The 12MP sensor is capable of shooting aerial photos and 2.7K Quad HD video, while a 3-axis motorised gimbal keeps your footage smooth and stable. There’s even a CineSmooth mode to slow down the Mavic Mini’s movements for higher precision and stability when flying through narrow spaces.

There’s also a series of QuickShot modes to choose from when filming, including Dronie, Circle, Helix and Rocket. Select one and your Mavic Mini will complete an elaborate preset motion while you shoot.

The remote controller is able to maintain a HD feed from up to 2km away and the detachable control sticks can be stored inside the remote itself for better portability. You can also use the DJI Fly app on your phone to share your photos and videos, access tutorials and discover popular aerial photography spots in your area.

An added bonus to the Mavic Mini weighing just 249g is that this places it in the lowest and safest weight class for drones. This means you won’t even need to go to the trouble of registering it with your local authorities.

We awarded the DJI Mavic Mini four and a half stars out of five in our review. Basil Kronfli wrote:

“For what it is – a 249g drone that captures 2.7k video and fits in the palm of your hand, nothing comes close to the Mavic Mini. Its footage is stable, battery life exceptional and the drone is portable too. We would have loved 4K capture, object tracking and more control over the look of our footage, but irrespective, the Mavic Mini is an excellent drone in a league of its own thanks to its weight and the fact it won’t need to be registered with your local authorities”.

The DJI Mavic Mini combo is a fantastic option for anyone looking to step up their vlogging skills. If you’re interested in getting your hands on this drone bundle for £50 less, make sure to head to Amazon today and pick it up for just £409.

